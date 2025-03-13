Driving the Future Together: HP Amplify Conference 2025

Industry leaders convene to accelerate AI-powered Future of Work

News Highlights

HP hosts 1,500 commercial, retail, alliance, distribution partners and customers in Nashville

Introduces more than 80 new AI-enabled solutions on display in 40,000 sf showcase

Two-day immersive event featuring executive keynotes from industry visionaries



NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is set to host its Amplify Conference in Nashville from March 17–19, 2025, bringing together industry leaders to shape the future of work. Under the theme ‘Driving the Future Together,’ the event will delve into AI's transformative impact on the future of work, employee fulfillment, customer experiences, and company growth. Attendees will gain access to key updates on the HP Amplify Partner Program, the latest AI-powered technologies showcased throughout an impressive 40,000 square foot exhibit, and an exciting first look at more than 80 innovations.

The conference features keynote sessions from President and Chief Executive Officer Enrique Lores, alongside a roster of top-tier industry leaders. The distinguished lineup includes AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, Deloitte US Chief Information Officer Irfan Saif, Interim Co-CEO of Intel and CEO of Intel Products Michelle Johnston Holthaus, NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang, Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon and ServiceNow Chairman CEO Bill McDermott.

"No company is better positioned to drive the future of work than HP. With our unmatched portfolio of devices that work better together, we are redefining what’s possible for businesses and their employees,” said David McQuarrie, HP Chief Commercial Officer. “I’m thrilled to welcome our partners and customers to the 2025 Amplify Conference — an unparalleled opportunity to showcase the power of collaboration and innovation in delivering smarter, more connected experiences.”

Members of the HP executive team will also share breaking news aimed at driving the Future of Work throughout the event. General session speakers include Chief Commercial Officer David McQuarrie; Chief Enterprise Operations Officer Ernest Nicolas; Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer Antonio Lucio; Chief Sustainability Officer Jen Huffstetler; President of Imaging, Printing & Solutions Anneliese Olson; President of Personal Systems Alex Cho; President of HP Solutions Dave Shull; President of Technology and Innovation Tuan Tran; and Senior Vice President and General Manager of Global Revenue Operations Kobi Elbaz.

Sustainability in Action

HP is dedicated to making sustainability a core part of the Amplify Conference, incorporating eco-conscious choices at every stage. Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, HP is eliminating single-use plastics, donating surplus food, and designing event materials to reduce, reuse, and repurpose, all to minimize waste. This commitment extends to the event venue, which features on-site apiaries for local honey, cooking oil recycling for biofuels, guest room recycling programs, and electric vehicle charging stations—all contributing to a reduced environmental footprint.

Event News and Updates

The Amplify Partner Conference is attended by invitation for HP partners, customers, media, and analysts. News and updates will be published to the HP Newsroom throughout the week and shared via the below channels.

About HP

HP Inc. is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.hp.com .

Media Contacts

