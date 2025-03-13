Freename launches the first Global Domains Resolver on MetaMask

Zurich, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Leading Web3 namespace Freename leveraging MetaMask Snaps to facilitate users with a simplified payment solution.

Freename domains can replace complex wallet addresses, enabling users to use the “Pay with Domains” feature.

Freename Resolution Snap can be integrated with MetaMask Wallet to resolve domains across multiple providers (FN, ENS, UD, etc.) directly to on-chain addresses.

The integration will help MetaMask users to interact with cross-chain dApps and digital assets.



Freename, the leading multichain Web3 domain marketplace and namespace platform, has integrated with MetaMask Snaps, a major news in Web3. The combination of Freename domains and this feature developed by ConsenSys will simplify blockchain-based transactions, ensuring faster and more secure transactions across multiple blockchains. This integration will resolve cross-chain complexities, enabling MetaMask to resolve freename domains into wallet addresses seamlessly.





Freename, the leading namespace in the Web3 ecosystem, is renowned for launching decentralized domains tailored for many popular blockchains like Base, Polygon, Solana, Chiliz, SEI and others. Besides eliminating the need for complex wallet addresses, Freename domains also boast multi-chain compatibility, robust security and uncompromised data privacy.

The Web3 domain name service is also the first ever ICANN-accredited Web3 registrar, playing a major role in expanding the scope of the decentralized web. The integration with MetaMask Snaps is their next step towards managing domains from multiple providers. This, in turn, helps MetaMask Wallet users to resolve domains from different providers directly to their on-chain addresses.

MetaMask Wallet offers a limited number of built-in features. However, users can unlock more features to improve their wallet experience. To keep providing seamless user experience, MetaMask launched MetaMask Snaps, inviting contributions from third-party developers.

With MetaMask Snaps, third-party developers can enhance MetaMask Wallet’s functionalities by building and integrating custom features, such as transaction insights, interoperability, and in-wallet notifications.

MetaMask Snaps will continue to expand as third-party developers keep adding new features and innovative technologies into the MetaMask Wallet. Users will be able to further customize their wallets according to their needs, enhancing the Web3 experience. This flexibility paves the way for greater adoption of decentralized technologies and opens up new possibilities for users and developers alike.

The Impact of Freename — MetaMask Snaps Integration

Most users, especially those switching from the Web2 ecosystem, struggle to interact with complex wallet addresses that are often long strings of alphanumeric characters. In fact, it is one of the main barriers to crypto adoption because remembering traditional wallet addresses or manually entering characters is almost impossible for a typical user.

The integration of MetaMask Snaps with Freename domains eliminates the need to remember complex wallet addresses. It allows network users to send and receive payments using a domain name. The “Pay with Domains” feature not only prevents the need to enter a complex wallet address but also masks the address, maintaining privacy. It also facilitates faster, easier and more secure transactions.

Moreover, this (Pay with Domains) feature allows users to send/receive payments across multiple blockchains. The cross-chain functionality powered by Freename Resolution Snap prevents the need to switch from one network to another and copy-paste lengthy addresses.

Freename Web3 Resolver

Freename Web3 Resolver or Freename Resolution Snap integrates with your MetaMask Wallet with the help of Freename Resolution API. It allows users to resolve multiple domain names from providers like Freename, Unstoppable Domains, ENS and others, directly to their on-chain addresses.

This Snap utilized the official Snap SDK, ensuring seamless domain resolution. The Freename Resolution Snap makes it effortlessly easy for MetaMask Wallet users to manage and interact with blockchain-based domain names.

About Freename

Freename is the leading Web3 domain name platform, and the first ever ICANN-Accredited registrar. The platform offers Web3 domains and TLDs and helps users mint and manage their digital assets across major blockchain networks. The Freename domains can replace complex wallet addresses, facilitating users to interact with human-readable names. Moreover, Freename offers Web2 and Web3 DNS, enabling users to navigate Web3 domains and mirror Web2 domains to the blockchain. The platform also offers innovative tools for domain security, brand protection, and decentralized ownership.

About Metamask Snaps

Launched by MetaMask Multichain in September 2023, MetaMask Snaps is an open-source project that allows third-party contributors and developers to enhance MetaMask Wallet’s functionality by creating and integrating innovative features and tools. The purpose is to keep the MetaMask Wallet up-to-date with the latest technologies in the Web3 ecosystem.

