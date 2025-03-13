Medallion Financial Corp. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN, “Medallion” or the “Company”), a specialty finance company that originates and services loans in various consumer and commercial industries, along with offering loan origination services to fintech strategic partners, announced today it will participate in the upcoming Sidoti Small Cap Conference.

Sidoti Small Cap Conference

The Conference will take place virtually March 19-20, 2025

MFIN management will participate in a presentation on Wednesday, March 19 from 1:45 p.m. ET until 2:15 p.m. ET. Track 3. Link to webcast of presentation - MFIN

MFIN management will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Sidoti representative or Medallion Investor Relations at InvestorRelations@medallion.com and (212) 328-2176.



About Medallion Financial Corp.

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) and its subsidiaries originate and service a growing portfolio of consumer loans and mezzanine loans in various industries. Key industries served include recreation (towable RVs and marine) and home improvement (replacement roofs, swimming pools, and windows). Medallion Financial Corp. is headquartered in New York City, NY, and its largest subsidiary, Medallion Bank, is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, please visit www.medallion.com .

Company Contact:

Investor Relations

212-328-2176

InvestorRelations@medallion.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.