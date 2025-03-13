Oxbridge / SurancePlus to Attend Digital Asset Summit 2025 in New York

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: OXBR) (“Oxbridge Re”), together with its subsidiary SurancePlus, is engaged in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially with tokenized reinsurance securities, and in providing reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, today announced its participation in Digital Asset Summit 2025, a leading institutional finance and blockchain event, taking place at Javits Center North in New York from March 18-20, 2025.

Oxbridge / SurancePlus are at the forefront of Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization in the reinsurance sector, offering investors access to high-yield, security-backed digital securities - previously reserved for institutional investors and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Digital Assets Summit 2025

Digital Asset Summit 2025 will convene top global asset managers, institutional investors, financial institutions and blockchain innovators. As a pioneer in tokenized reinsurance securities, Oxbridge and SurancePlus will:

Showcase its recently released 2025 tokenized reinsurance offerings, EtaCat Re (20% target return) and ZetaCat Re (42% target return).

Engage with institutional investors seeking alternative, uncorrelated high-yield investment opportunities.

Highlight how SurancePlus' SEC-compliant tokenized securities provide institutional-grade access to the reinsurance sector.



Investment Offering

Investors can choose their preferred risk-return profile, with two targeted annual return options:

EtaCat Re – 20% (Balanced Yield)

ZetaCat Re – 42% (High Yield)

Qualified investors can participate today: SurancePlus.com/invest

These security-backed tokens are issued on the Avalanche blockchain, ensuring transparency, efficiency and security. Investors can participate with as little as $5,000 per individual and $50,000 for corporates, with funds fully deployed into reinsurance contracts by June 1, 2025. Early participants will receive 3.5% APY on funds prior to contract deployment.

Jay Madhu, CEO of Oxbridge, commented, “Digital Asset Summit 2025 provides a valuable opportunity to engage with institutional and accredited investors interested in alternative assets. At SurancePlus, we have introduced tokenized reinsurance securities as a regulated, high-yield investment option that offers uncorrelated returns. With targeted annual returns of 20% and 42%, our approach brings greater accessibility to a sector traditionally unavailable to most.”

Meet Oxbridge & SurancePlus at Digital Assets Summit 2025

Investors and potential partners interested in Oxbridge and SurancePlus' tokenized reinsurance offerings are encouraged to connect with the team during the event. Contact details are provided below.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR, OXBRW) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

+1 345-749-7570

jmadhu@oxbridgere.com

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any such offer or solicitation will be made only through official offering documents and in compliance with applicable securities laws. Investors should conduct their own due diligence and consult with their legal and financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on 26th March 2024. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company’s expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.

