Announcing Becklar Monitoring: SMART Critical Event Monitoring

Ogden, Utah, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becklar is proud to introduce Becklar Monitoring, the leader in SMART Critical Event Monitoring. The new corporate name follows the successful integration of Becklar’s two US monitoring divisions, AvantGuard Monitoring and Eyeforce Remote Guarding. These industry powerhouses provide unmatched safety and protection for people, property, and workers across North America.

With an AI-driven, sophisticated technology network of seven integrated monitoring centers spread redundantly across North America, Becklar ensures the fastest responses in the industry, supporting the growth and success of over 4,200 dealers and partners. Becklar's rebranding initiative reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation, evolution, and customer-centric solutions as it moves forward as a unified entity with significantly expanded capabilities. Combining its subsidiary unit strengths, Becklar delivers the most comprehensive, integrated, and technologically advanced SMART protection platform—setting a new standard in safety and security.

Becklar supports their dealers’ growth and success with a network of more integrated monitoring centers than any other provider in the industry. Becklar’s enviable services employ professionally trained operators who are supported by an AI-driven platform to provide the fastest response times in the industry, at less than 10 seconds on average. Every moment matters in the business of protecting lives, property and workers, and Becklar delivers award-winning service swiftly and exceptionally.

Becklar’s ongoing commitment to the transformation and modernization of the security business is evidenced through annual investments of millions of dollars. These investments in technology, infrastructure and people help ensure customers receive the most advanced, intelligent protection platform whose capabilities cannot be matched.

A New Chapter for Becklar Monitoring

The rebrand comes at a pivotal moment for Becklar Monitoring, combining the strengths, expertise, and vision of all companies in the Becklar portfolio to create the only SMART Critical Event Monitoring platform in the industry. Before unifying its previous unit brands, AvantGuard had been the leader in the monitoring industry for over 40 years in the United States, and Eyeforce had been the leader in the video and remote guarding space for 35 years. Becklar’s history is steeped in innovation, caring, and protecting others. Together, Becklar Monitoring will continue to create future-ready connected safety solutions for enterprises and individuals.

“We’ve undergone this rebrand to better align our identity with who we are today as a unified company and where we’re heading in the future,” said Justin Bailey, President of Becklar Monitoring. “Rebranding as Becklar Monitoring is a reflection of the combined strength and expertise of AvantGuard and Eyeforce, and our commitment to continued growth, innovation, and providing the most comprehensive suite of safety and security services available anywhere today.”

Key Components of the Becklar Monitoring Rebrand

Visually, Becklar customers will see a modernized logo, refreshed color palette, new website, and new social media channels – all aimed at showcasing Becklar’s expansive critical event monitoring services and continued commitment to transformative services in security monitoring to protect people, property and workers.

Becklar Monitoring supports its dealers with multiple avenues for growth, providing the ability to monitor and protect nearly any IoT device they choose. With the combined offerings of Becklar companies, including Armstrongs Monitoring in Canada, and Becklar’s two other divisions – Personal Health and Safety and Workforce Safety – Becklar provides the only Smart Protection Platform, offering superior protection for people, property and workers. Becklar helps respond in the moments that matter for use cases including live video remote guarding, video verification, security and fire monitoring, personal emergency response systems (PERS), medical monitoring, workforce safety and IoT connected device monitoring. By unifying the solutions of the Becklar companies, Becklar Monitoring has become the industry-leader in SMART Critical Event Monitoring, with a complete ecosystem of services that is unmatched by any other provider.

“This rebrand is an exciting milestone for Becklar Monitoring and reflects the strength of our united company,” said Steve Richards, CEO of Becklar. “We are thrilled about what the future holds for our customers and our company. Our new brand identity reflects our constant commitment to innovation, growth and exceptional service delivery. Becklar customers can expect more leading-edge solutions and personalized care as we continue to evolve and lead the way in SMART Critical Event Monitoring.”

Becklar Monitoring’s rebrand is live today, with all updates across digital channels, including the new website at https://becklar.com/monitoring/, as well as across social media channels and marketing materials. You can also learn more about Becklar Monitoring at ISC West, the leading security trade event in the U.S., April 1-4 in Las Vegas, NV.

About Becklar LLC

Becklar Monitoring is North America's premier critical event monitoring provider, offering the most comprehensive suite of monitoring services available under one company. Becklar helps ensure Life and Property protection through Video Remote Guarding, Fire, Security, Personal Health & Safety (PERS), Workforce Safety and IoT Connected Device Monitoring including crash detection, environmental monitoring, gate/access, and more.

Becklar Personal Health & Safety Solutions provides a full suite of connected devices, innovative applications, engagement technologies, and professional monitoring services. Becklar bundled wholesale services, available through its broad and valued dealer network, offer life and safety protection to individuals of all ages, to fit their lifestyles, create meaningful moments of engagement, and help promote healthier living.

Becklar Workforce Safety Solutions are the most comprehensive and customizable solutions on the market. They were developed and assembled to protect people who work alone, at height, or in other hazardous environments.

Becklar utilizes the most advanced monitoring technology in seven redundant, state-of-the-art monitoring centers across the U.S. and Canada. Becklar’s exclusive patented AI-driven engagement platform, combined with its highly skilled, caring operators, ensures the fastest emergency response times in the industry, for the best possible outcomes in the moments that matter.

Jeff Bradford Becklar 801-201-4055 jbradford@becklar.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.