AllSurplus Conducts Second Sale in China for Global Energy Leader, Expanding Circular Economy Footprint

BETHESDA, Md., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, has announced it will conduct a second sale in China on behalf of a leading global energy enterprise. In partnership with Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS), a global auctioneer, liquidator, and asset manager, this sale, which contains 2x MAN Diesel & Turbo SE DK080/250R Industrial Steam Turbines and 1x Unused Steam Turbine Rotor & Accessories, builds upon the initial collaboration that marked the entry into the Chinese market for the energy giant's surplus assets.

‌Expanding Partnership and Sales Scope‌

The second sale, hosted on AllSurplus.com, the leading online marketplace for surplus business assets, features Industrial steam turbine of high-value, unused equipment. Building on the momentum from the first sale, which included over 60 Sumitomo cryogenic aluminum brazed fin heat exchangers, this latest offering showcases the depth and variety of assets available for repurposing within the energy sector and beyond.

"We are delighted to deepen our partnership with this esteemed global energy leader through our second sale in China," said Hugh Yu, Managing Director, APAC, Liquidity Services. "Our successful initial sale paved the way for this expanded collaboration, underscoring the trust placed in our ability to efficiently manage and dispose of surplus assets while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and efficiency."

Sustainability and Circular Economy Initiatives‌

AIS, with its extensive experience in industrial asset disposition, played a pivotal role in facilitating this sale. " “We are proud to have earned the trust in China and to have been appointed to dispose of the surplus MAN assets,” said AIS Managing Director Peder Grimstrup. “We have a big responsibility towards society and the global environment, and the closure of this facility will be carried out under the premise of sustainability as one of the main keywords.”

‌Online Marketplace's Role in Repurposing‌ Assets

AllSurplus.com offers a seamless platform for buyers to access and bid on these high-quality assets. The platform's user-friendly interface and extensive network enable sellers to manage their listings efficiently and reach a global audience of potential buyers. This digital approach to asset disposition not only accelerates the sales process but also enhances transparency and traceability, crucial for maintaining sustainability standards.

‌Looking Ahead‌

This second sale marks a significant milestone in Liquidity Services' and Aaron Industrial Solutions' joint efforts to promote the circular economy in China and globally. With a focus on sustainability, efficiency, and innovation, the partnership aims to continue expanding its reach, offering more opportunities for businesses to repurpose and monetize their surplus assets responsibly.

"As we look to the future, we are excited about the potential for even more sales and collaborations," added Yu. "Our shared vision of fostering a more sustainable and circular economy drives every decision we make, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this transformative journey."

Liquidity Services plans to expand its Chinese operations further, leveraging partnerships with local partners and enterprises to scale circular economy models across energy, manufacturing, and technology sectors‌.

For more information about the sales and to explore available assets, visit AllSurplus.com.

(https://www.allsurplus.com/events/27984).

About AllSurplus

AllSurplus is the world’s leading online marketplace for surplus business assets, ranging from heavy equipment to transportation and industrial machinery. AllSurplus is the smartest, fastest way to sell inventory and equipment as sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. AllSurplus is powered by one of the most experienced and trusted companies in the surplus industry: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), which has supported millions of customers across the globe. AllSurplus buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location.

About Aaron Industrial Solutions

Aaron Industrial Solutions (AIS) offers industrial equipment auctions, liquidation sales, and asset management services to businesses needing to liquidate or transfer their surplus assets. With more than 80 years of experience in the buying and selling of industrial assets in all verticals, AIS works with its channel partners to provide onsite and online auction events, liquidations, private treaty sales and other creative ways to maximize and monetize surplus assets.

Contact Information: Liquidity Services, Inc. Public Relations publicrelations@liquidityservices.com

