NKGen Biotech To Present on Potential of Troculeucel for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases at the 13th Annual Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Drug Development Summit

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, Inc. (OTC: NKGN) (“NKGen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic natural killer (“NK”) cell therapeutics, today announced that Paul Y. Song, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NKGen, will present at the 13th Annual Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Drug Development Summit (the “Summit”) to be held in Boston, MA, from March 18–20, 2025. Dr. Song’s presentation will highlight troculeucel, the Company’s autologous, non-genetically modified NK cell therapy, as a potential treatment for neurodegenerative diseases.

The Summit is the only industry-focused event covering the entire drug development process from discovery to commercialization. This year’s Summit will spotlight advancements in neurodegenerative therapeutics, presymptomatic diagnosis, and new targets, modalities, and technologies. Over 150 experts will collaborate to address key challenges and drive the next wave of transformative treatments.

Presentation Details :

Title: Showcasing the Potential of Enhanced NK Cell Therapies for the Treatment of Neurodegenerative Disease: Introducing Troculeucel Conference Track:

In Vivo Translation & Early Clinical Date and Time:

March 20, 2025, at 12:00 PM ET

Dr. Song’s presentation will showcase the potential of enhanced NK cell therapy for the treatment of neurodegenerative disease, introducing troculeucel. Dr. Song will outline the mechanism of troculeucel, the Company’s novel, autologous NK cell therapy, for treating neurodegeneration. He will also present promising data from the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial, demonstrating early signs of clinical benefit, leading to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Fast Track designation for moderate Alzheimer’s Disease and a new Investigational New Drug for Parkinson’s Disease. Moreover, Dr. Song will highlight the future directions for troculeucel in Frontotemporal Dementia and post-stroke/traumatic brain injury.

Previously disclosed data for troculeucel in Alzheimer’s disease and solid tumors can be found on the Scientific Publications page of the Company’s website at https://nkgenbiotech.com/scientific-publications/. News releases containing troculeucel clinical trial updates and regulatory approvals can be found on the News page of the Company’s website at https://nkgenbiotech.com/news/.

About Troculeucel

Troculeucel is a novel cell-based, patient specific, ex vivo expanded autologous NK cell immunotherapeutic drug candidate. NKGen is developing troculeucel for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders and a broad range of cancers. Troculeucel is the International Nonproprietary Name (“INN”) for SNK01 assigned by the World Health Organization (“WHO”). The WHO INN approval of troculeucel establishes a universally recognized nonproprietary drug name for SNK01 and marks a significant step on NKGen’s journey toward bringing this therapy to market.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous and allogeneic NK cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “continue”, “expect”, “estimate”, “may”, “plan”, “outlook”, “future” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the Company’s control, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s plans and expected timing for developing troculeucel and SNK02, including the expected timing of completing and announcing further results from its ongoing clinical studies; and the Company’s expected timing for developing its product candidates and potential benefits of its product candidates. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the Company’s ability to execute its plans and strategies; risks related to performing clinical studies; the risk that initial and interim results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues, following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available; potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical studies and the reporting of data therefrom; the risk that studies will not be completed as planned; the risk that the abstract will not be published as planned including delays in timing, format, or accessibility; and NKGen’s ability to raise additional funding to complete the development of its product candidates. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s filings and reports, which may be accessed for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website under the subheading “Investors—Financial and Filings”. Investors should take such risks into account and should not rely on forward-looking statements when making investment decisions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

