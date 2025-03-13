Integral Metals Commences Phase I Exploration at Woods Creek Project in Partnership with Big Rock Exploration

Integral Metals and Big Rock Exploration Move Forward with Rare Earth and Gallium Targeting at Woods Creek Project

CALGARY, Alberta, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | OTC: ITGLF | FSE: ZK9) (the “Company” or “Integral”) is pleased to announce the commencement of Phase I exploration on its Woods Creek Project in Montana. The program will be carried out in partnership with Big Rock Exploration ("BRE"), a leading geological consulting firm specializing in mineral exploration.

The Woods Creek Project, located in a structurally complex shear zone, is considered prospective for rare earth elements (REEs) and gallium based on neighboring projects and regional geological indicators. With confirmed occurrences of rare earth elements in grab samples during prospecting in 2024, the presence of carbonatite dikes and associated alteration in adjacent diorite lithologies suggests strong exploration potential.

Phase I activities will focus on the analysis of existing sample material and the compilation of historical geochemical, geophysical, and structural data to refine exploration targets. This initial phase involves a thorough review of previous geochemical and geophysical survey results and integrating all relevant data into a GIS database. The study will also include an evaluation of geological, geophysical, and structural features to refine priority exploration areas.

"We are excited to launch Phase I of our exploration program at Woods Creek with Big Rock Exploration. Their expertise in mineral targeting and data integration will be invaluable as we refine our geological model and advance towards field-based exploration," said Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals.

Integral Metals has engaged BRE under a structured agreement that follows a phased approach to exploration, leveraging BRE’s technical capabilities to support data compilation and early-stage analysis. The scope of work is expected to be completed within the next quarter. The Company remains committed to advancing Woods Creek in a systematic and cost-effective manner, ensuring the development of high-quality drill targets.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration at the Company, and a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

On Behalf of the Board Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer

825-414-3163

info@integralmetals.com

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company’s future plans, including the Company’s plans to focus its efforts and resources on the Kap Property and its other mineral properties.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the future plans and strategies of the Company, including that the Company will continue to focus its efforts and resources on the Kap Property.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company’s management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that the Company’s business prospects and priorities may change, whether as a result of unexpected events, general market and economic conditions or as a result of the Company’s future exploration efforts, and that any such change may result in a re-deployment of the Company’s resources and efforts in a manner divergent from the Company’s current business plan or strategy. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

