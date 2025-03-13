Brad Hoylman-Sigal State Senator and Manhattan Borough President Candidate Endorses Todd J. Stein for District Leader

Brad Hoylman-Sigal with Stein Former Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and Stein Council District 4 Candidate Virginia Maloney and Stein attend a Fundraiser Mayoral Candidate Scott Stringer and Todd J. Stein Assembly Member AD76 Rebecca Seawright with Stein's Mother Felicia Stein

Momentum builds for Upper East Side's advocate Todd J. Stein, as Brad Hoylman-Sigal, respected candidate for Manhattan Borough President, endorses Stein.

Brad Hoylman-Sigal's leadership and deep policy expertise make him the right choice to help shape Manhattan's future.” — Todd J. Stein

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The momentum continues to build for community advocate Todd “TJ” Stein, as State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, the respected candidate for Manhattan Borough President, officially endorses Stein’s candidacy for District Leader in AD76, Part A. This endorsement is the latest in a growing wave of support from elected officials, community leaders, and small businesses on the Upper East Side, all backing Stein’s campaign for change. With additional major endorsements on the horizon, Stein’s candidacy is gaining widespread recognition as he strives to give Lenox Hill residents an opportunity to elect a proven advocate in June’s election.“I am proud to endorse Brad Hoylman-Sigal for Manhattan Borough President,” said Stein. “As a third-generation New Yorker and lifelong Lenox Hill resident, I know firsthand the challenges our community faces. Brad has been a champion for tenants’ rights, safer streets, and expanding access to quality healthcare, issues that directly impact Upper East Siders. His leadership and deep policy expertise make him the right choice to lead Manhattan into the future.” In addition to Hoylman-Sigal’s support, Stein has also been endorsed by former New York City Comptroller and Mayoral Candidate Scott Stringer, whom Stein views as the frontrunner for the next mayoral race.Stein is also focused on building coalitions beyond AD76, working with District Leaders across New York City to increase voter engagement. With voter turnout often low in local races, Stein believes that working collaboratively with other leaders will help drive more participation in the June primary election. “It’s not just about winning a race, it’s about getting people to the polls and making sure they feel empowered in the democratic process,” Stein said.Beyond politics, Stein shares a personal connection with Hoylman-Sigal, particularly when it comes to learning disabilities. Diagnosed with dyslexia in the 1970s, Stein grew up at a time when little was known about the condition, making early education a challenge. He attended the Stephen Gaynor School in the early 1970s, a school founded in 1962 that provides a highly individualized educational program in a rigorous yet nurturing environment, helping students develop the skills and confidence needed to reach their full potential.Stein began his early education at PS 183 before his mother, Felicia Stein, a well-known advocate for public school funding, enrolled him at Stephen Gaynor to better support his learning needs. His brother, meanwhile, completed elementary school at PS 183 and went on to Wagner Junior High. "My mother was my advocate, supporting me and ensuring I received the best education for my learning disability," Stein said. Felicia Stein, a major force at PS 183, served as head of the PTA but recognized the need for a specialized education for Todd at a time when dyslexia was not well understood. Hoylman-Sigal has also been public about his personal connection to the issue, sharing that his daughter was diagnosed with dyslexia. This shared experience deepens the bond between him and Stein, reinforcing their mutual commitment to advocating for better support and resources for students with learning disabilities. Stein later graduated from Manhattan's Professional Children's School while pursuing an acting career, appearing in a Wisk detergent commercial. “I was lucky to have supportive parents who helped me navigate the system and get the best education possible,” Stein shared. “That’s something I recognize in Brad and how he advocates for his daughter. Having the right support is crucial, and it’s about being part of the process to ensure that children, no matter their challenges, get the opportunities they deserve.”Stein and his team have been actively petitioning across the Upper East Side, collecting signatures with his volunteers and listening to the concerns of constituents. His commitment to grassroots organizing is reflected in his extensive volunteer work, which includes campaigns for Assembly Member Alex Bores, Congressman Pat Ryan in the Hudson Valley, and Lauren Gillian in Long Island.Another closely watched race on the East Side is for Council District 4, where multiple candidates are competing for the seat being vacated by Council Member Keith Powers due to term limits. While Stein knows all the candidates, he has not yet made an endorsement but noted, "A few have been rising on my radar." He added, "I value the platforms of the candidates in this race. While I have not publicly endorsed anyone, I recognize that each brings unique strengths to the table.” Stein also expressed confidence that he will eventually back a candidate he believes has the strongest path to victory. Additionally, he noted that most of the candidates have been supportive of his campaign.“I recently attended the forum moderated by Andrew Fine and Valerie Mason, where candidates addressed concerns about the highly controversial Lenox Hill Hospital development,” Stein said. “The issues of projected timelines, building height, traffic congestion, and the limited addition of only 25 hospital beds are all pressing matters that must be addressed. As a longtime Lenox Hill resident, I have my own concerns about the development, but I want to be clear that these views are my personal beliefs, separate from my role as a Community Board 8 member.” While listening to candidates’ responses at the forum, Stein felt each one raised important concerns but believes there are still critical issues that need further discussion.Stein’s personal story of resilience is a testament to his determination to serve. Five years ago, he survived a devastating bicycle accident that led to eight major spinal surgeries and numerous complications. Rather than letting his injuries define him, Stein has used his experience as a source of motivation. “Many people in my position might have chosen to step back, but for me, public service is a gift of life,” Stein said. “Surviving that accident has reinforced my commitment to giving back and staying active in my community.” He adds that the District Leader position is an elected volunteer role.Stein has also garnered the support of local advocates andy activists Paul Krikler and Andrew Fine, along with former District Leader Daisy Paez, who recognize his passion and deep-rooted connection to East Side issues. His advocacy extends to small businesses, a cornerstone of the Upper East Side economy. Many local businesses, including Gotham Green Cafe, Java Girl Coffee, Goldberger’s Pharmacy, Health Source, Donna Margarita, Star Cleaners and Beach Cafe, are displaying Stein’s campaign materials in their windows, showing their support for his candidacy. "I'm honored to see the small business in my neighborhood supporting my efforts", Stein commented about seeing his campaign material displayed.“I have spent my life on the Upper East Side, watching it grow and evolve,” said Stein. “From former Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney’s fight for the Second Avenue Subway, which now provides accessibility to people like my mother, to the hard work of small businesses that keep our neighborhood thriving, I am committed to preserving and improving the quality of life for all who call this area home.”As Stein continues petitioning and engaging with voters, he remains focused on grassroots campaigning while keeping an eye on the races for Mayor, City Council, and Comptroller. With growing support from both political leaders and everyday New Yorkers, Stein is making it clear that he is ready to represent AD76, Part A with dedication, integrity, and firsthand knowledge of the community’s needs. As the race heats up, voters can expect to see more endorsements and grassroots efforts leading up to Election Day. Stein added, "we all have work to do".

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.