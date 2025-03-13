VITAS® Healthcare Regional Medical Director Earns AAHPM Fellow Status

MIAMI, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITAS Healthcare proudly announces that Sandhya Bhalla, MD, regional medical director in California, has achieved Fellow status with the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM). Dr. Bhalla is among 79 physicians in the AAHPM Class of 2024 recognized at the organization’s Annual Assembly in February 2025.

Fellowship is the highest honor awarded to AAHPM physician members. It recognizes dedication, expertise and scholarship in hospice and palliative medicine. Dr. Bhalla now joins several other VITAS physicians who hold this distinction.

“Being named a Fellow of the Academy is both an honor and a responsibility,” said Dr. Bhalla. “I’m proud to be part of an organization driving meaningful change in hospice and palliative care, and I look forward to continuing to serve our patients, families and communities.”

Fellowship status requires significant expertise in hospice and palliative medicine. With more than 22 years of experience in healthcare, Dr. Bhalla has dedicated her career to end-of-life care. A VITAS team member since 2023, her extensive background includes several years as a hospitalist and internist for notable healthcare organizations in San Diego.

Dr. Bhalla is board-certified in palliative medicine and internal medicine. She earned her medical degree from the State University of New York in Stony Brook, where she also completed her residency and served as chief medical resident. She holds a bachelor’s degree in microbiology from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

At the 2025 Annual Assembly, Joseph Shega, MD, executive vice president and chief medical officer at VITAS, contributed his expertise in two key sessions. He co-presented a pre-conference session on pain management for patients with serious illness, offering practical, compassionate strategies to improve symptom control and enhance the quality of life for vulnerable patients. Dr. Shega also participated as a panelist in a featured session on hospice policy, where he joined industry leaders to discuss key policy developments shaping the future of end-of-life care.

A recognized leader in hospice and palliative medicine, Dr. Shega is the 2024 recipient of the Josefina B. Magno Distinguished Hospice Physician Award from AAHPM.

About VITAS® Healthcare

Established in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 56 hospice programs in 15 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 11,840 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients’ homes, and also in the company’s 29 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the fourth quarter of 2024, VITAS reported an average daily census of 22,226. Visit www.vitas.com.

