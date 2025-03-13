United Lithium Receives Positive Mineralogical Tests from its Bergby Project, Sweden

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (“United Lithium” or the “Company”) (CSE: ULTH; OTCQX: ULTHF; FWB: 0UL) is pleased to announce that it has received the results of the mineralogical test work (“Test Work” or the “Study”) completed on four samples from Pegmatite (“Peg”) B, C, D and E, at its wholly owned Bergby Lithium Project (“Bergby” or the “Project”) in Sweden. Bergby is a 100%-owned, district-scale, hard rock lithium project covering approximately 8,000 hectares. Conveniently located near infrastructure and the coast of the Gulf of Bothnia in Central Sweden, the Project hosts numerous LCT (lithium-cesium-tantalum enriched-type) granitic pegmatites, five of which United has drill-confirmed.

The Test Work conducted by SGS Canada Inc. (“SGS”) included chemical and mineralogical characterization of one composite sample from each of Peg B, C, D and E. The purpose of the Study was to determine the mineralogical attributes of the minerals found in the lithium-bearing pegmatites.

Highlights:

Head grades of 1.03%, 1.72%, 1.49% and 1.14% Li 2 O for Peg B, C, D, and E.

and Li O for Peg B, C, D, and E. Mineral abundance analysis confirmed that the primary lithium mineral is spodumene, accounting for 11.9% to 23.3% of the mineralized pegmatite mass.

of the mineralized pegmatite mass. Spodumene was confirmed as the primary lithium mineral, accounting for 94%, 95%, 91% , and 79% of the lithium in Peg B, C, D, and E, respectively.

, of the lithium in Peg B, C, D, and E, respectively. Liberated spodumene accounts for 81% in Peg B, 78% in Peg C, 81% in peg D, and 41% in Peg E.

in Peg B, in Peg C, in peg D, and in Peg E. The lithium concentration in the spodumene is similar among the four samples at 3.43% to 3.52% Li 2 O.

Li O. Lithium grades of between 3.4% and 3.1% for recoveries of 72% to 95%, for Peg B, C, D and E .

. Low average of 0.35% to 0.78% Fe 2 O 3 concentration in spodumene .

Fe O concentration in spodumene Mica in the samples hosts generally less than 2% of the total lithium, which is positive for lithium recoveries and operating costs.

United Lithium’s President and CEO Scott Eldridge commented, “these metallurgical results demonstrate that the Bergby lithium rich pegmatites have a high recovery rate of spodumene which will contribute to lower mining and refining costs. We are very encouraged with these results and are excited as we move forward with the next stage of exploration and test work.”

United Lithium geologists collected a total of four composite samples. Each of the core intersections selected were geologically and mineralogically representative of the pegmatites from which they came and were sampled across the full width of the mineralized pegmatite (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Localization of the mineralogical samples in Peg B, C, D and E, Bergby Project, Sweden.

Methodology:

The work completed by SGS incorporated High-Definition Mineralogy, including Tescan Integrated Mineral Analyzer (“TIMA”), Electron Probe Micro-Analysis (“EPMA”), Laser Ablation by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (“LA by ICP-MS”), XRD and chemical assays. The objectives of the Test Work were to provide an understanding of the overall mineral assemblages of the samples and define the liberation and association attributes of lithium minerals (mainly spodumene) and gangue minerals from the four lithium mineralized pegmatites at Bergby. The results of the Test Work will provide guidance in directing future metallurgical testing.

Mineralogical Test Work Results:

Head Analysis

Whole rock analysis was completed for each sample. Lithium oxide (Li 2 O%) composition in the material sent to SGS measured a head grade of 1.03%, 1.71%, 1.49% and 1.14% for Peg B, C, D and E, respectively. Fe 2 O 3 in the head sample ranged between 0.57% to 1.56%.

Table 1: Whole Rock Analysis (XRF) for the Bergby Pegmatites.

Peg B Peg C Peg D Peg E Peg A1 Li % 0.48 0.80 0.69 0.53 0.56 Li 2 O% 1.03 1.71 1.49 1.14 1.21 SiO 2 % 73.72 73.98 70.54 72.47 68.40 Al 2 O 3 % 15.67 16.29 16.88 16.46 15.20 Fe 2 O 3 % 0.67 0.57 1.56 0.69 0.94 MgO % 0.11 0.07 0.66 0.10 0.45 CaO % 0.40 0.32 1.22 0.35 1.06 Na 2 O % 3.88 3.11 4.52 3.45 4.00 K 2 O % 2.99 3.11 1.14 3.44 1.75 TiO 2 % 0.01 <0.01 0.08 0.02 0.10 P 2 O 5 % 0.28 0.34 0.37 0.57 0.59 MnO % 0.05 0.09 0.09 0.14 0.11 Cr 2 O 3 % 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.02 <0.01 1 Taken from the internal Outotec report published in 2019 for the previous operator and presented here for reference and Leading Edge Material Corp. news release dated February 25, 2020.





Mineral Abundance, Grain Size Distribution, Liberation and Association

The calculated head spodumene abundance was measured 14.7%, 23.3%, 19.7%, 11.9% in Peg B, C, D and E, respectively, with trace amounts of other minerals (Table 2).

The Study found that the P 80 for spodumene varies from 426, to 447, 547 and 200 μm for pegmatite B, C, D and E, respectively.

Test work also determined liberation (total as free, pure and liberated grains) and association characteristics of spodumene with Nb-Ta Oxides, quartz, plagioclases, potassic feldspars and muscovite/lepidolite. The analysis measured excellent spodumene liberation at 81.1%, 78.0%, 81.1% and 40.9% for Peg B, C, D and E, respectively (P 80 of about 425 μm to 520 μm). The lower liberation of spodumene in Peg E is mainly attributed to intergrowths of spodumene with quartz (“SQI”), K-feldspars, albite, and other complex particles. This texture is not observed in pegmatite B, C and D. These results show that the Bergby pegmatites are mostly well exposed and amenable to well-known and effective separation by conventional flotation.

Table 2: Condensed Mineral Abundance for each Mineralogy Samples at Bergby, Sweden





SGS Outotec1 2024 Study 2019 Study Mineral/Sample Peg B Peg C Peg D Peg E Peg A Spodumene 14.7 23.3 19.7 11.9 10.6 Petalite/Cookeite 1.1 0.8 2.1 1.9 5.5 Nb-Ta-Oxides 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.02 Pollucite 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 Quartz 31.8 29.5 24.8 31.3 26.5 K-Feldspars 12.6 14.9 5.3 14.7 7.44 Albite 32.1 25.1 35.9 28 35.2 Muscovite/Lepidolite 6.2 5.2 3.9 8.8 5.1 Tourmaline/Beryl 0.2 0.1 0.9 0.6 2.3 Pyroxene/Amphibole/Epidote 0.1 0.1 2.3 0.2 3.9 Biotite/Chlorite 0.3 0.3 3.6 0.8 0.3 Carbonates/Titanite/Fluorite 0.1 0 0.2 0 0.1 Phosphates 0.6 0.6 0.7 1.5 1.4 Fe-(Ti)-Oxides 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 ND Sulphides 0 0 0 0 ND Other 0.2 0 0.3 0.1 1.5 1 Taken from the internal Outotec report published in 2019 for the previous operator and presented here for reference and Leading Edge Material Corp. news release dated February 25, 2020.





Grade Recovery Calculations

The Test Work shows that for Peg B the projected and theoretical lithium grade in spodumene may vary between 3.4% and 3.1% Li for recoveries of 72% to 95% of lithium in spodumene, respectively. Lithium grades and recoveries are similar for Peg C, and D. However, as expected, projected lithium grades and recoveries for Peg E are lower as a result of the lesser liberation of spodumene (Figure 2). Note that the lithium concentration used for the spodumene is 3.45% as determined by LA-ISP-MS. Therefore, the highest lithium concentrate grades at greater than or equal to 70 percent for the first stage will not exceed this value. Peg E is a clear outlier when compared to Peg B, C and D.

Mineral Chemistry

The lithium concentration in the spodumene is similar among the four samples at 3.43% to 3.52% Li 2 O. The iron oxide contents (expressed as Fe 2 O 3 ) found in the spodumene is considered relatively low, varying between 0.35% and 0.78%. Muscovite is the principal mica and averages in lithium between 0.07% and 0.2%. The impact of muscovite on the overall lithium deportment is considered minor as the micas host generally <2% of the total lithium, which is common in producing pegmatites. Phosphates observed in the pegmatites are rich in lithium and average 4.49% and 4.97%. Pegmatite E is mostly impacted as phosphate accounts for 11% of the total lithium in this sample.

Lithium deportment was estimated by SGS, and it was found that spodumene accounts for approximately 94%, 95%, 91% and 79% of the contained lithium in Peg B, C, D and E respectively.

Figure 2: Grade-Recovery Curves for Lithium for Lithium by Size Fraction and Calculated Head





Comparison with Pegmatite A Samples:

In 2019, Outotec Oyj (“Outotec”) completed a mineral characterization of Peg A for the previous operator (see Leading Edge Materials news release dated February 25, 2020). One of the findings of the Study was that most of the lithium (~90%) was found in spodumene (71.2%) and petalite (18.5%). The head grade of Peg A was comparable to what has been observed by SGS for Peg B, C, D and E, 1.2% vs 1.03%, 1.71%, 1.49% and 1.14%, respectively. As can be seen in Table 2, the Peg A composite has a higher percentage of petalite/cookeite than observed in Peg B, C, D and E, at between 5.5 and 7.8% versus between 0.8 and 2.1%, respectively. Of note, the concentration of phosphates in Peg E is similar to that of Peg A, with 1.5% versus 1.08 to 1.44%, respectively. The Outotec study found that the best liberation (P 80 ) of spodumene was obtained for particles less than 212 µm, which is comparable to what was observed in Pegmatite E (200 µm).

Company Updates

After reviewing the exploration results, the Company elected to allow the Salkola reservation in Finland to expire rather than convert it into an exploration permit.

The Company wishes to correct the warrant expiry extension date disclosed in the March 3, 2025, news release. The correct date is September 6, 2025, not September 6, 2026 as previously stated.

About the Bergby Project

Bergby consists of ten exploration licenses covering 7,897 ha located near the coast of the Gulf of Bothnia in central Sweden. The Project is approximately 200 km north of Stockholm via highway E4 and 25 km north of the city of Gävle, within an area of significant infrastructure including highway and road access, railway, power, and the port of Norrsundet. Gävle is a proximal labour and supply hub. Furthermore, Bergby is 570 km south of the new Northvolt lithium battery gigafactory located in Sweden, and 440 km across the Gulf of Bothnia from Keliber Lithium’s hydroxide plant currently under construction. The Project now comprises five drill-confirmed spodumene bearing pegmatites (Pegmatite A to E), with a combined strike length of more than 4,000 m. There are unexplained spodumene-bearing boulder trains and much of the property remains unexplored, highlighting the excellent potential at Bergby for further discovery.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Isabelle Lépine, M.Sc., P.Geo., United Lithium’s Director, Mineral Resources. Ms. Lépine is a registered professional geologist in British Columbia and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

“Scott Eldridge”

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About United Lithium Corp.

United Lithium is an exploration & development company energized by the global demand for lithium. The Company is targeting lithium projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development, and production opportunities.

The Company’s consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis are available on the Company’s website at https://unitedlithium.com/ or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential of the Bergby Project; the potential identification of new mineralization; the potential identification of new discoveries; timing of receipt of remaining assays and interpretations of those results; future recoveries at the Bergby Project; future costs; the realization of mineral recovery estimates; timing and successful execution of future planned and unplanned drilling and exploration activities at its projects in Sweden, Finland and the USA. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “potential”, “target”, “budget” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of the management of the Company made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may have caused actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital; accuracy of the Company’s projections and estimates; realization of mineral resource estimates, interest and exchange rates; competition; stock price fluctuations; availability of drilling equipment and access; actual results of current exploration activities; government regulation; political or economic developments; environmental risks; insurance risks; capital expenditures; operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities; personnel relations; contests over title to properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the price of lithium and other metals and minerals; the demand for lithium and other metals and minerals; the ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the timely receipt of any required approvals; the ability to obtain qualified personnel, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the ability to operate in a safe, efficient and effective matter; and the regulatory framework regarding environmental matters, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company’s expected financial and operational performance and the Company’s plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

