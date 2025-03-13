Vanotech Appoints Matthew Schiller to Lead Business Development

ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanotech Ltd, a pharmaceutical company devoted to greatly improving the lives of people living with Ophthalmic, central nervous, digestive and endocrine conditions using innovative science that results in breakthrough medicines, announced today that Matthew Schiller has been appointed as Head of Business Development. Mr. Schiller brings extensive leadership experience in biopharma business development and joins Vanotech to lead the Company’s business development operations.

“Matt’s broad-based experience in strategic business development will be critical in driving the next phase of growth for Vanotech,” said Avner Ingerman, M.D., President and Chief Medical Officer of Vanotech. “We are thrilled to welcome Matt to Vanotech and look forward to his leadership as we continue to advance our pipeline of transformative medicines.”

Mr. Schiller brings with him over two decades of biopharma business development experience with his most recent role serving as Head of Business Development at NexImmune, Inc. Prior to this role, Mr. Schiller worked at several private and public companies, including six years at Merck KGaA as Director of Global Licensing and Business Development for Immunology and Neurology.

"I am excited to join Vanotech and contribute my expertise to advance cutting-edge therapies,” said Mr. Schiller. “I am honored to join a talented global team and look forward to collaborating with industry partners to bring better solutions to people in need.”

About Vanotech:

Vanotech Ltd. is a US subsidiary of Chengdu Kanghong Pharmaceutical Group, which is publicly traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SHE) and headquartered in Sichuan Province, China. Founded in 1996, the company specializes in researching, developing, manufacturing, and distributing medicines targeting the Ophthalmic, central nervous, digestive, and endocrine systems. As one of China’s leading pharmaceutical companies, Kanghong employs over 4000 people and operates in more than 12 countries and territories.



For more information please contact avner.ingerman@cnkh.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.