True Fit + White Stuff partner to provide customers with improved sizing and fit recommendations

LONDON, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British clothing and lifestyle brand, White Stuff, has partnered with True Fit to build fit confidence into customers’ buying journeys. By leveraging True Fit’s fit recommendation engine and technology, White Stuff customers will receive improved size certainty across the brand’s product ranges.

Through its ecommerce site, White Stuff provides customers with convenient access to its thoughtfully designed womenswear, menswear and childrenswear ranges. The new True Fit feature will allow customers to input their personal measurements and specific body shapes to receive an accurate sizing recommendation within seconds.

True Fit is the leading AI-driven platform that decodes size and fit for shoppers and fashion retailers. Its recommendation engine is powered by the Fashion Genome, the world’s largest connected apparel dataset comprising and connecting 82 million shoppers and 29,000 brands, to deliver high fidelity sizing cues to customers.

True Fit is the latest improvement that White Stuff has made as part its ongoing brand transformation, which aims to improve customer experience, bring the brand to new customers and support the business’ growth as a modern, multichannel lifestyle brand for independent spirits with individual style.

In October 2023, the brand launched its ‘Introducing’ campaign which celebrates the individuality and unique stories of real White Stuff customers of different ages, heights and body shapes modelling its seasonal collections. Last month, White Stuff rolled out its Petite collection to 50 stores in the UK, making the shopping experience more inclusive for customers who are smaller in frame or height.

Rob Carter, Senior Ecommerce Manager at White Stuff, commented: “We want to make the shopping experience at White Stuff as seamless, convenient, and enjoyable as possible, whether customers are shopping online or in-store. We know how important the right fit is and integrating True Fit into our website will give customers peace of mind to make the right choice for them. Integrating the technology is already paying off, helping us reduce returns rates and drive greater fit confidence.”

White Stuff will also be able to integrate customer insight generated through True Fit with its Customer Data Platform (CDP), powered by Bloomreach, helping the fashion retailer drive further improvements in product offering, shopper marketing, segmentation and customer engagement.

Jessica Arredondo Murphy, Co-Founder & COO at True Fit, commented: “From its beginning, the White Stuff brand has embodied self-expression and celebrated the individual. Recognising the role of fit recommendations that are true to each customer in enhancing buying experiences, it is enabling customers to quickly, easily and confidently find the items that will fit and flatter, and remain a mainstay of their wardrobes long-term.”

About True Fit

True Fit helps shoppers confidently buy what fits, eliminating fit and size friction before checkout. Powered by the Fashion Genome and GenAI, True Fit analyzes billions of data points to transform all the complexities of size and fit into simple, actionable size recommendations and fit guidance for consumers. It delivers personalized 0-click fit guidance for 100% of visitors on all categories of clothing, and 1:1 personalized size recommendations for over 80M active users. For retailers, it boosts conversions, reduces returns, builds loyalty, and provides valuable insights on shopper preferences, product fit, and enriched first party shopper data to optimize merchandising, product, and marketing.

About White Stuff

Established in 1985, White Stuff is a multi-channel lifestyle brand known for its unique, thoughtfully created designs and use of certified sustainable fabrics. White Stuff has 113 shops and 46 concessions in the UK (within John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and other quality independents); it also has 6 shops and 25 concessions across Europe. The brand sells internationally via its website and has 606 wholesale stockists (178 in the UK and Northern Ireland and a further 428 internationally).

