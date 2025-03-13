New Lithium Targets in Eastern Greenland Identified by Brunswick Exploration

MONTREAL, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; “BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, as compilation work by the BRW team continues, it has identified new high potential areas in Greenland and has proceeded to immediately apply for a mineral license covering these targets. BRW is the only company delineating the lithium potential of the country.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: “I am particularly pleased to continue expanding our portfolio in a country which has significant untapped exploration potential. Our Greenland lithium portfolio benefits from cost-effective exploration programs with little to no overburden, allowing for rapid testing similar to our first Greenlandic lithium discovery in late 2024.

Furthermore, as we continue to outline and expand the lithium potential of Greenland, we are confident any future spodumene concentrate can reach both North American and European markets by boat without requiring transportation by more expensive truck or rail infrastructure. With our current land position in western and eastern Greenland, we now have hundreds of staked and untested targets across Greenland and are very excited about our 2025 exploration campaign.

We are also progressing aggressively through our drill targets at our Mirage project and first results are expected in the coming weeks.“

Hinksland License

The new license contains 5 blocks and is located roughly 240 kilometers from the community of Ittoqqortoormiit and roughly 200 kilometers from the airstrip in Nerlerit (Figure 1). Ittoqqortoormiit is a coastal community with a helipad that is home to roughly 300 people. The license is a mix of Mesoproterozoic metasediments and the Archean Rae Craton that extends from the western coast, where BRW’s Uummannaq project is located. In east Greenland, the Rae Craton has been reworked by the Caledonian orogeny, which extends southeast to the Leinster lithium district of Ireland, continues southwest to Newfoundland’s Killick lithium project, and extends to the Carolinas’ lithium region in the United States of America.

The License is also located 110 kilometers from the Malmberg molybdenum project that is nearly through the process of obtaining an exploitation license as it seeks to transition from development to mining.

The new license blocks have over 50 mapped and interpreted pegmatite outcrops, including nine that are between 500 and roughly 10,000 meters in strike length, for a total new license area of roughly 17,800 hectares. The license and surrounding area contain key geologic markers for BRW including a 2-mica granite and ultramafic rocks. Licence applications have been submitted and are awaiting government final approval.

BRW plans to visit this new region in 2025 and would also like to thank Xploration Services Greenland A/S for their assistance with license applications and various logistics for the 2025 season.

Figure 1: Hinksland License Area





Clarification regarding December 2024 Private Placement

There was a discrepancy in a news release of the Corporation dated December 20, 2024 regarding the private placement that closed on the same date (the "Private Placement"). The news release reported that $170,872.79 was paid to finders in relation to the Private Placement. The accurate amount should have been $169,262.79. Additionally, the number of shares subscribed by insiders in connection with the Private Placement is 1,977,000 (or 3,539,501 when including shares purchased by an insider as a final purchaser of charity flow-through shares), rather than the previously stated 2,887,501 shares.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information related to this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager, Atlantic Canada. He is a Professional Geologist registered in New Brunswick, Newfoundland, and Quebec.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under the symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing one of the extensive grassroots lithium property portfolios in Canada and Greenland, including the Mirage Project.

Investor Relations/information

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO (info@BRWexplo.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da3c3232-c47e-463e-9fec-819acff957bb

Figure 1 Hinksland License Area

