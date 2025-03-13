Town & Country Living Unveils Stylish and Functional Pet Comfort Collection at Global Pet Expo 2025

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Town & Country Living, a leader in home textiles and pet comfort products, is set to showcase its newest line of pet accessories at the Global Pet Expo in Orlando, FL, from March 26-28, 2025. This highly anticipated debut marks the expansion of the company’s Town & Country Living pet brand, offering a blend of style, comfort, and convenience for pets and their owners. Designed to complement modern home décor, the Town & Country Living Pet Comfort Collection features a variety of plush, easy-care pet beds in shapes ranging from bolsters and donuts to couch protectors and crate mats. Available in sizes for small to extra-large dogs, the collection includes luxurious fabrics such as sherpa fleece, fuzzy faux fur, and stylish, machine-washable covers.

“Consumers today want pet accessories that seamlessly fit into their homes, and our designs offer both functionality and aesthetic appeal,” said Susan Wojewoda, Chief Revenue Officer at Town & Country Living. “We’re also embracing the latest trend of adult and child-sized pet beds, allowing pet parents to snuggle up with their furry friends in ultimate comfort.”

Having launched on Amazon in early 2024, the Town & Country Living pet brand has quickly gained popularity. By exhibiting at Global Pet Expo, the company aims to expand its reach and engage directly with pet-centric retailers and industry professionals.

About Town & Country Living

Founded in 1954 and headquartered in New York City, Town & Country Living is a leading innovator in home textiles, specializing in table linens, kitchen textiles, rugs, window treatments, pillows, throws, bath products, and pet accessories. The company supplies major retailers worldwide, delivering high-quality, stylish, and functional products that enhance everyday living.

Town & Country Living is a portfolio company of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC), a publicly traded business development firm with $7.2 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2024.

Media Contact:

Judi Alvarez

VP Licensing and Marketing

Town & Country Living

jalvarez@tncliving.com

(551) 580-0363

Legal Disclaimer:

