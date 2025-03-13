Europe Centralized Refrigeration Systems Market is registering a CAGR of 4.8%, expected to reach $12.7 billion by 2032

Europe Centralized Refrigeration Systems Market: Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Europe Centralized Refrigeration Systems Market was valued at $7.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $12.7 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. Centralized refrigeration systems are essential in industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and retail. These systems consist of key components, including compressors, condensers, evaporators, control systems, and other elements that enable efficient cooling through a network of pipes circulating refrigerant.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A87919 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬The market saw a temporary decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the closure of retail stores, hotels, and restaurants led to reduced demand. However, the market rebounded by the end of 2021, driven by increasing demand in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors. The growing reliance on refrigeration systems for food preservation and pharmaceutical storage is expected to accelerate market growth.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 & 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲Rising consumption of packaged and processed foods is fueling demand for centralized refrigeration.Growth in cold storage facilities and refrigerated warehouses supports the expanding food supply chain.Expansion of Healthcare and Pharmaceutical SectorsEurope’s aging population is increasing demand for medical supplies, vaccines, and pharmaceuticals requiring cold storage.Refrigerated warehouses are being established to store critical medical supplies safely.Technological AdvancementsIoT-enabled refrigeration solutions enhance monitoring and energy efficiency.Companies such as Zerynth S.p.A. and IoT-Labs provide smart refrigeration monitoring solutions.Market RestraintsHigh Energy ConsumptionCentralized refrigeration systems require significant energy, leading to high operational costs.Maintenance costs are substantial due to the need for continuous monitoring and upkeep.Stringent Environmental RegulationsThe European Union (EU) is enforcing stricter regulations to reduce the use of harmful refrigerants.Phase-out of F-gases is pushing the industry toward adopting alternative refrigerants like ammonia and carbon dioxide.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬Expansion of Cold Storage FacilitiesIncreasing investments in refrigerated warehouses and logistics hubs across Europe.Government and private sector initiatives are promoting energy-efficient refrigeration technologies.Adoption of Sustainable RefrigerantsCompanies are shifting toward natural refrigerants like ammonia (NH3) and carbon dioxide (CO2).New eco-friendly refrigeration solutions align with EU environmental policies.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A87919 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧By ComponentCompressor – The dominant segment in 2022, essential for pressurizing and circulating refrigerant.Condenser – Plays a critical role in dissipating heat from the system.Evaporator – Ensures effective cooling by absorbing heat from the surrounding environment.Controls – Expected to exhibit the highest CAGR due to increasing adoption of smart control systems.Others – Includes essential accessories such as valves, pumps, and refrigerant tanks.By Refrigerant TypeAmmonia (NH3) – Widely used in large industrial plants due to high efficiency and low environmental impact.Carbon Dioxide (CO2) – Gaining popularity due to low toxicity and sustainability benefits.F-Gases – Facing phase-out due to environmental concerns and EU regulations.Others – Includes alternative natural refrigerants such as water and air.By End-User IndustryCommercialIncludes hotels, restaurants, catering services, and retail stores.Largest segment in 2022 due to high demand for refrigerated food storage.IndustrialIncludes refrigerated warehouses, food processing plants, and pharmaceutical facilities.Increasing reliance on centralized refrigeration systems in pharmaceutical manufacturing and logistics.By RegionGermany – A leading market due to its strong industrial and food & beverage sectors.France – Growth driven by expanding retail and hospitality industries.United Kingdom – Expected to register the highest CAGR due to rapid adoption of sustainable refrigeration technologies.Italy & Spain – Experiencing growth due to investments in food processing and healthcare.Netherlands & Rest of Europe – Key hubs for cold storage and logistics infrastructure.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞Leading players in the Europe centralized refrigeration systems market include:Johnson ControlsCarrier Global CorporationEmerson Electric Co.GEA GroupBitzer Kühlmaschinenbau GmbHLU-VE S.p.A.DanfossEVAPCO Inc.DaikinIndustrial Frigo SrlRecent DevelopmentsAcquisitions:Johnson Controls acquired Hybrid Energy AS in January 2023 to enhance environmental and decarbonization solutions.Daikin acquired Citizen Industries’ air handling 