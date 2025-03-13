Automotive Power Window Motor Market to Reach $15.6 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), surge in demand for comfort & convenience features, and increase in vehicle production drive the global automotive power window motor market growth.

DLC, Wilmington, Delaware, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Power Window Motor Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Electric Vehicles), Motor (DC Bushed Motors, DC Brushless, and Stepper), Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), and Application (Front Windows and Rear Windows): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "automotive power window motor market" was valued at $9.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $15.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The global automotive power window motor market is expected to grow steadily, fueled by the rise in penetration of electric vehicles, increase in demand for premium features in vehicles, and expansion in aftermarket opportunities. However, factors such as cost pressures impacting profit margins and the high costs of advanced motors restrain market growth. On the contrary, the integration with smart and connected vehicles and the rise in penetration of electric vehicles in developing markets are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08760

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $9.4 billion Market Size in 2033 $15.6 billion CAGR 5.30% No. of Pages in Report 467 Segments Covered Vehicle Type, Motor, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in adoption in electric vehicles(EVs) Surge in demand for comfort and convenience features Rise in vehicle production Opportunities Integration with smart and connected vehicles Rise in penetration in developing markets Restraints Cost pressures impacting profit margins High costs of advanced motors

Buy this Complete Report (467 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-power-window-market/purchase-options

The Passenger Cars segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the highest market share in 2023, driven by the increase in demand for comfort and convenience features in personal vehicles. As urbanization and disposable incomes rise globally, consumers are prioritizing vehicles with advanced amenities, including power windows. However, the electric vehicles segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period due to the global shift toward sustainable transportation. EVs require advanced power window systems, such as brushless DC motors, to align with their energy efficiency and performance standards.

The DC brushed motors held the highest market share in 2023.

By motor, the DC brushed motors segment accounted for a dominant market share in 2023, due to their low cost and widespread adoption in budget and mid-tier vehicles. These motors are simple in design and easy to produce, making them ideal for price-sensitive markets and high-volume production. However, the DC brushless segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, driven by their advanced performance features and alignment with modern electric vehicle requirements. These motors do not use brushes for electrical current transfer, reducing wear and tear, enhancing efficiency, and extending their operational lifespan. This makes them a preferred choice for premium vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs), where durability, efficiency, and reduced noise are critical considerations.

The OEM segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By distribution channel, the OEM segment accounted for the largest automotive power window motor industry share in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance till 2033, as these components are primarily installed during vehicle production. The growth of this segment is closely tied to global vehicle production trends. However, the aftermarket segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, driven by the rising average age of vehicles globally and the increasing demand for replacement parts.

The front windows segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By application, the front windows segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance till 2033, and same segment is forecasted to have the highest CAGR of 5.8% due to their higher usage frequency and the critical role they play in enhancing driver and passenger convenience. The motors used in front windows are often larger and more robust than those for rear windows, as they need to support frequent operation and, in many cases, more advanced features.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2023.

By region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance till 2033, and the same segment is forecasted to have the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. This is due to its large vehicle production volume, growing consumer base, and increasing demand for advanced vehicle features. Countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea are major contributors to this growth, driven by a mix of robust domestic manufacturing, rising disposable incomes, and government initiatives supporting automotive development.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08760

Leading Market Players: -

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Mitsuba Corp.

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG

Continental AG

AISIN CORPORATION

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Inteva Products

NIDEC CORPORATION

MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.

Surabhi Automotive Private Limited

Valeo

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A08760

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automotive power window motor market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact: David Correa 1209 Orange Street, Corporation Trust Center, Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware 19801 USA. Int'l: +1-503-894-6022 Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-800-792-5285 help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.