INE Security Alert: Using AI-Driven Cybersecurity Training to Counter Emerging Threats





CARY, N.C., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered cyber threats surge, INE Security , a global leader in cybersecurity training and certification, is launching a new initiative to help organizations rethink cybersecurity training and workforce development. The company warns that AI is reshaping both the threat landscape and the skills required for cybersecurity professionals. While AI offers significant advantages in cyber defense, organizations must ensure their teams are properly trained to leverage it effectively without becoming overly reliant on automation.

“The rise of AI in cybersecurity isn’t just a challenge—it’s an opportunity,” said Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. “By training cybersecurity professionals properly , AI can be leveraged to filter noise, reduce burnout, and increase efficiency. However, if we don’t train people to understand the ‘why’ behind AI-driven decisions, we risk a future where cybersecurity professionals are blindly following AI without the expertise to think critically beyond it.”

AI as a Force Multiplier: Improving SOC Efficiency and Threat Detection

AI-driven security tools are improving the signal-to-noise ratio, making Security Operations Centers (SOCs) more efficient by reducing false positive alerts—an area cybersecurity tools have been refining for over a decade. AI can prioritize critical threats, allowing analysts to focus on real dangers rather than wasting time investigating false alarms.

“AI is making threat detection smarter, but it’s not foolproof,” said Tracy Wallace, Director of Content at INE Security. “Security professionals need to be trained to work alongside AI, not just follow its outputs. AI is great at reducing alert fatigue, but analysts still need the expertise to investigate, interpret, and respond to threats accurately.”

Generative AI: A Double-Edged Sword for Cybersecurity Talent

One of the most promising yet complex aspects of AI’s rise is its impact on the cybersecurity workforce. On one hand, generative AI will lower the barrier to entry, allowing more professionals to enter the cybersecurity field and reducing the global labor shortage.

However, this shift also presents risks. “The concern isn’t that AI is making cybersecurity easier,” said Wallace. “The concern is that if professionals become too dependent on AI outputs, they won’t develop the critical-thinking skills necessary to work beyond what the AI gives them. Organizations must ensure that cybersecurity training teaches professionals not just how to use AI but how to work independently of it when needed.”

The Data Privacy Dilemma: AI and LLM Security Risks

Another concern in AI-driven cybersecurity is data privacy and security risks with large language models (LLMs). While concerns over data leakage with cloud-based AI models are growing, this isn’t a new challenge—it’s an evolution of longstanding security principles. Organizations must ensure AI-powered security solutions do not require external data sharing.

“As AI becomes more deeply integrated into cybersecurity operations, privacy-first security architectures are crucial,” said Wallace. “Organizations need AI models that can operate securely without exposing sensitive data to external systems.”

The Future of AI Security Training: Agentic Architectures and AI-Driven Automation

Looking ahead, Agentic AI architectures are becoming a hot topic in cybersecurity. While some view it as buzzword hype, there is real potential for AI-driven security agents that autonomously investigate threats, adjust defenses in real-time, and improve security workflows with minimal human intervention.

However, automation must be carefully balanced. “Agentic AI might be the future, but we can’t let it replace hands-on expertise and human decision-making,” said Warn. “Security professionals must be trained to interpret AI-driven insights, make judgment calls, and recognize when AI is wrong.”

Training as the Solution: INE Security’s AI-Powered Cybersecurity Curriculum

To close the cybersecurity skills gap and help professionals work effectively with AI, INE Security is working to expand its AI-driven training programs. These programs will focus on:

AI-Driven Threat Analysis – Training security teams to interpret AI-generated threat intelligence and reduce false positives.

– Training security teams to interpret AI-generated threat intelligence and reduce false positives. Machine Learning for Cyber Defense – Teaching professionals how AI-powered security models work and how attackers exploit AI vulnerabilities.

– Teaching professionals how AI-powered security models work and how attackers exploit AI vulnerabilities. Generative AI in Cybersecurity – Helping cybersecurity teams understand the risks and benefits of AI-generated attacks and defenses.

– Helping cybersecurity teams understand the risks and benefits of AI-generated attacks and defenses. Hands-On AI Security Labs – Simulating real-world AI-powered attacks and training professionals on how to counter them manually and with AI assistance.

“Our end goal is not just to train security professionals how to use AI but to train them how to think critically in an AI-driven world,” said Wallace.

The Call to Action: Prepare for AI-Driven Threats Now

With AI transforming cybersecurity threats at an unprecedented pace, INE Security urges companies to:

Train their cybersecurity teams on AI-driven tools, while ensuring they develop critical problem-solving skills.

Prioritize AI-powered security solutions that enhance, not replace, human expertise.

Implement privacy-first AI models that reduce data exposure risks.

“The AI revolution in cybersecurity is here,” concluded Warn. “Organizations that act now—by investing in security training, developing cybersecurity talent, and understanding how AI truly impacts the field—will be the ones leading the industry forward. The future of cybersecurity belongs to those who train for it.”

