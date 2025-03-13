ITM Announces Updates to Commercial Leadership

Dr. Sebastian Marx, ITM’s chief business officer and member of the Executive Board, is stepping down effective July 20, 2025 after nearly two decades at the company

Roger Estafanos, currently U.S. general manager and executive vice president, will be appointed Executive Vice President, Global Head of Radiopharmaceuticals

Alexander Pironi, currently Senior Vice President, will be named Executive Vice President, Global Head of Radioisotopes

New leadership structure aligns with ITM’s strategic focus on driving growth across its radiopharmaceutical and radioisotope businesses



Garching / Munich, Germany, March 13, 2025 – ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced updates to its commercial leadership. Dr. Sebastian Marx, a member of ITM’s Executive Board and Chief Business Officer will step down on July 20, 2025 and will depart the company. He has been a member of the company’s Executive Board since 2022 and an employee since 2008, and has nearly two decades of leadership in building ITM’s business.

Roger Estafanos, currently U.S. General Manager, and Alexander Pironi, currently Senior Vice President Commercial Strategy and Services, will assume leadership roles overseeing ITM’s distinct radiopharmaceutical and medical radioisotope businesses, respectively effective April 1. Mr. Estafanos will be appointed Executive Vice President, Global Head of Radiopharmaceuticals, and Mr. Pironi will be named Executive Vice President, Global Head of Radioisotopes. Both will report to Dr. Marx until his departure in July, after which they will report to ITM’s CEO, Dr. Andrew Cavey.

ITM’s commercial structure aligns with its strategy as a vertically integrated company, supporting the global launch preparations for n.c.a. ¹⁷⁷Lu-edotreotide (ITM-11), commercial readiness for earlier-stage pipeline candidates, and the expansion of its medical radioisotope business. The company continues to advance rapidly, diversifying its global radioisotope portfolio while progressing toward the potential market registration of ITM-11, if approved, which achieved positive Phase 3 results. ITM plans to submit a U.S. New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA in 2025. Meanwhile, ITM is further strengthening its pipeline of targeted radiopharmaceuticals, leveraging unique beta- and alpha-emitting radioisotopes that seek to address high-need cancer indications.

“Both the Supervisory and Executive Boards are grateful for Sebastian’s formative contributions to ITM. He has played a pivotal role in shaping ITM into the company it is today, helping to establish and expand our commercial relationships with hospitals, research institutions, physicians, and pharmaceutical partners of all sizes," said Dr. Andrew Cavey, Chief Executive Officer of ITM. "As ITM continues to evolve, we are sharpening our commercial approach to support the growth of both our medical radioisotope business and our targeted radiopharmaceutical pipeline. I am delighted to welcome Roger and Alexander to these critical roles. Each of them brings deep expertise and a proven track record that will be instrumental in advancing our commercial strategy. Their leadership comes at an exciting time, as we build on the positive Phase 3 data for ITM-11 and prepare for the next stages of development and commercialization.”

Roger Estafanos has been U.S. General Manager of ITM since 2023 and has successfully built, and is now expanding, the company’s U.S. presence. He was one of the first leaders of the U.S. division of Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA), a Novartis company and garnered 15 years of experience in management consulting, providing strategic advice to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical, and diagnostic companies on commercializing products across various disease areas.

Alexander Pironi has been at ITM since 2016 holding several commercial strategy, sales and services leadership positions, culminating in his current role as Senior Vice President which he has held since 2022. He is a key leader in the company’s commercial radioisotope business and has been instrumental in expanding ITM’s commercial capabilities and team.

