The Not Forgotten Announces New Single in Partnership with Matt Goss to Honour VE Day

Matt Goss with Harry Winter, 102 yrs old. Harry is an RAF veteran who flew Halifax Bombers during WWII before being shot down on his 19th mission in 1943 and being captured as a POW. Matt Goss shares a moment with World War II veteran, 100 year old Dorothea Barron from Herts after listening for the first time to 'Not Forgotten', Matt's new single.

Matt’s Single “Not Forgotten” will be released to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE Day

CINDERFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Not Forgotten - a charity dedicated to transforming the lives of veterans and serving military personnel - is proud to announce a partnership with international award-winning music sensation Matt Goss. The charity supports veterans and service members living with injury, illness or isolation, restoring their dignity and confidence through entertainment, respite and challenge events. Matt’s upcoming single Not Forgotten is a heartfelt tribute to those who have sacrificed so much in service of their country, and their families left behind. It will be released this spring in commemoration of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day). All the proceeds will go directly to The Not Forgotten to support their tireless efforts in ensuring that no veteran is ever left behind or forgotten. More information on the single and release date will be announced in due course.Yesterday, at an exclusive event at the iconic RAK Studios in London (where the single was recorded), the first official playback of the single and the showcase of the music video took place. Watching the unveiling alongside the media were serving military personnel and veterans of the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force, including two World War II Veterans aged 100 and 102, and Minister for Veterans and People at the Ministry of Defence, Alistair Carns, DSO, OBE, MC MP. The video for the single features an inspiring collaboration with The Bands of the Household Division, Countess of Wessex’s String Orchestra and an Irish Guards Piper as well as veterans of all three military services who have been supported by The Not Forgotten. The video is a beautiful representation of the resilience, sacrifice, and camaraderie of those who have served their country.Award-winning singer Matt Goss, known across the globe for his soulful voice also has a deep and genuine connection to the Armed Forces community. His campaigning for veterans and their mental health around the world, led to the US Army recognising him as an Honorary Captain in 17th Special Battalion. Now living back in the UK Matt has turned his focus onto the British Armed Forces. He expressed the honour and emotion he has felt working with The Not Forgotten to support the 80th anniversary commemoration of VE Day.Matt Goss said: “It has been a profound honour to work alongside Richard and The Not Forgotten to create this song—a tribute to all those who have served and continue to serve our country. As someone who has long supported veterans, and as the proud grandson of a soldier and son of a policeman, being able to give back in this way is a true privilege.Collaborating with veterans and performing alongside the Royal Military Bands and Orchestra has been one of the most humbling experiences of my career. This song is not just for those who have served but also for those who will serve in the future. It’s a reminder that our support for them should not be limited to times of conflict—peace is when many need it most.The sacrifices made by these men and women must never be forgotten. That’s why it was so important for me to shine a light on the vital work of The Not Forgotten and raise awareness for those we have lost, those still serving, and those who return home. No other charity, in my eyes, provides the level of support needed for veterans of all ages—those with life-changing injuries, PTSD, and those who have fought tirelessly for us all.I hope everyone embraces this song, sings it loud and proud, and joins me in celebrating these incredible heroes. They should never be forgotten.”Dorothea Barron, 100 yrs old, was present at the first playback of Not Forgotten yesterday. Dorothea served as a visual signaller in the Women’s Naval Service (WRNS) during WWII. She trained men bound for Normandy on how to use semaphore signalling and Morse code. From Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, Dorothea shared her reaction to the single: “Listening to the single was an emotional experience. It’s easy to feel forgotten about in the modern world; as if your service and putting your life on hold for your country doesn’t mean anything to anyone anymore. Matt’s song brings me hope that our sacrifices have not been forgotten”.Also at yesterday’s playback was Harry Winter, 102 yrs old, who flew Halifax Bombers during WWII before being shot down on his 19th mission in 1943. He then spent the remainder of the war in the infamous Stalag Luft VII prison camp. Harry is originally from Cardiff and now lives in Croydon with his wife Josey who he has been married to for 75 years. He reacted to first hearing Matt’s song: “It’s an incredibly moving, beautifully created song. The drums and the haunting sound of the bagpipes brings the friends and comrades that i’ve lost back into the room right beside me.”The Not Forgotten, established by an opera singer over a century ago and with HRH Princess Anne as its Patron, continues its mission to provide entertainment, recreation and support for those who have served their country and are struggling with injury, illness or loneliness as a result.Col. (Retd.) Richard Walker, OBE, Chief Executive of The Not Forgotten said:“It has been a privilege and a deeply moving experience to work with the exceptional talent that is Matt Goss. He’s become not just a supporter and benefactor of our charity but a true friend to many in our veteran and military community and an emotional champion of our work. Matt has sat beside our veterans over many months, listened to their stories, laughed with them, and cried with them.The themes of sacrifice, pain, and loss in Matt’s lyrics are all things that we as veterans and the families and friends of veterans can identify with painfully well. To have Matt frame those raw emotions so powerfully makes us feel heard, valued, and most importantly, Not Forgotten.To release ‘Not Forgotten’ in time for VE Day is especially poignant, at a moment when our nation turns to remembering the sacrifices made by so many individuals and families during the Second World War. It is almost impossible to imagine the joy and relief they must have felt at the announcement of an end to the conflict. This 80th anniversary holds special significance as it represents the ‘handing over of the baton’ between the Second World War generation, of whom just a special few remain, and those who follow. Ensuring that the legacy and sacrifices of our veterans are honoured and never forgotten by us all and future generations.”Matt Goss burst on to the global entertainment scene as lead singer of the English pop sensation, BROS. Goss quickly became the youngest artist to sell out and headline the world-famous Wembley Stadium, performing to a crowd of more than 77,000 fans. He played a record 19 consecutive nights to more than 200,000 fans at Wembley Arena and broke a world record selling out 2 nights at the O2 Arena in London, (40,000 tickets) in an unbelievable 7 seconds. He has performed twice for her majesty, the Queen and has taken his award-winning shows to the most prestigious venues around the world including the Royal Albert Hall. Matt also holds the record for longest residency in Vegas from a UK artist performing for an astounding 11 years in Caesar’s Palace and Palms Casino. 2018 saw the release of the BAFTA winning movie about his and his brother’s life entitled ‘After the Screaming Stops.’ Following a national theatre release, the movie went on to become the most downloaded BBC production in 2018 and it has been roundly hailed as “The greatest music documentary of all time” by GQ Magazine.Available content:1. Stills featuring Matt Goss, Veterans and Minister for Veterans and People at the Ministry of Defence, Alistair Carns during the first music single playback that took place at RAK Studios on Mon 10th March: https://we.tl/t-ZvU1aHz0LZ 2. Behind-the-scenes reel: https://we.tl/t-q7pmbfJcbE (full unedited rushes also available).About The Not ForgottenThere are an estimated 2.4 million veterans living in the UK today, many thousands of whom are living with injury or illness and often crippling loneliness. Serving members of the Armed Forces are likewise struggling when faced with a life-changing injury or medical diagnosis. For 105 years, The Not Forgotten has been supporting veterans and service-people suffering from injury and illness by providing a year-round programme of social, respite and challenge opportunities. Building confidence, fostering camaraderie, and changing lives. Since 1920, the charity has helped veterans and service personnel of all ages, ranks, backgrounds and disabilities across the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force and the Merchant Navy. Their events include social lunches and afternoon teas, concerts and musical events, Royal engagements, day outings, and respite and challenge breaks around the UK and abroad. These opportunities improve physical and mental health, reduce isolation and loneliness, build self-esteem and reconnect people who desperately miss a sense of belonging, enabling beneficiaries and their families to live a happier, more sociable and more confident life.Find out more at www.thenotforgotten.org For further information and interview requests, please contact:Louise@thenotforgotten.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.