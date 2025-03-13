WTW appoints Massimo Cavadini as Head of Product, Pricing, Claims and Underwriting for Continental Europe

Expansion of consulting and software solutions for insurers

LONDON, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW, (NASDAQ:WTW) has appointed Massimo Cavadini as Head of Product, Pricing, Claims and Underwriting for Continental Europe. This newly created position further strengthens WTW’s strategy of broadening and deepening its market leading role in insurance analytics.

Insurers are experiencing a new wave of data-driven decision making that is transforming the industry, from AI in claims and underwriting to greater sophistication in pricing and portfolio management. Cavadini will be responsible for the technological and personnel expansion of consulting and software solutions in the areas of claims processing, underwriting and data science across all functions.

Speaking to his appointment, Cavadini said, “I am excited about the potential for analytics in insurance. WTW combines great technology with a deep understanding of insurance and a truly global approach. I am thrilled to help our clients make better decisions and execute them faster.”

Tammy Richardson, head of Insurance Consulting in EMEA, adds: “Our market-leading Radar suite already powers some of the largest and most successful insurers in Europe. With its new AI capabilities and Massimo’s creativity and expertise, we can make that power accessible to more insurers in more ways.”

Cavadini joins from Munich Re, where he headed their Global Insurance Solutions team. He holds a doctorate in astrophysics and has previously held roles across Pricing and Underwritring functions at Allianz and Generali.

About Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT)

WTW’s Insurance Consulting and Technology (ICT) business has over 1,200 colleagues operating and capital, improve business performance, and create competitive advantage – by focusing on financial and regulatory reporting, enterprise risk and capital management, M&A and corporate restructuring, products, pricing, business management, and strategy in 35 markets worldwide. ICT is a leading provider of advice, solutions, and software – primarily to the insurance industry. Its consulting services help clients manage risk.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk, and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce, and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

