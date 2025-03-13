Verano Targets Industry’s Fastest-Growing Categories with Expansion of Savvy™ and (the) Essence™ Product Portfolios in Leading Cannabis Markets

Extra Savvy, Savvy Strut, Savvy 100 Proof and (the) Essence J’s feature large-format vapes with built-in digital engagement and barrel-style pre-rolls that deliver quality, convenience and affordability

CHICAGO, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the launch of a wave of new product innovation across the fastest-growing categories in key markets, including Extra Savvy 2-gram vape cartridges; Savvy Strut 2-gram all-in-one vapes; Savvy 100 Proof diamond-infused barrel-style pre-rolled joints; and (the) Essence J’s barrel-style pre-rolled joints.

Pre-rolled joints and vapes represent the fastest-growing categories in the industry, and the larger-format vape category specifically grew more than 400% in 20241. Demonstrating Verano’s focus on innovation, automation and differentiation, the Company is moving with speed and agility to meet consumer demand by leveraging in-house talent and cutting-edge manufacturing technology that exponentially increases production efficiency and output while preserving quality.

“As consumer appetite for differentiated cannabis products increases, particularly in the vape and pre-roll categories, we are excited to unleash a wave of innovation across our Savvy and (the) Essence portfolios featuring unique styles, experiences and engagement,” said David Spreckman, Verano Chief Marketing Officer. “Following the initial rollout of (the) Essence J’s and Extra Savvy 2-gram vape carts in some of the nation’s largest cannabis markets, Extra Savvy White Widow was the top-selling vape in Illinois last month1, and with Savvy 100 Proof pre-rolls and Savvy Strut 2-gram all-in-one vapes also launching in key states, we are well-positioned to further elevate our strong market positions in the fastest-growing categories.”

The full suite of new Savvy and (the) Essence products will be available for purchase at Verano’s Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ locations, along with third-party dispensary partners, in select states.

Extra Savvy 2-gram vape cartridges: Stacked with high potency oil and tasty terps to hit harder, last longer and stretch cash. Perfect for seasoned consumers who value potency, longevity and consistency in their vapes. Extra Savvy is currently available in five strains: Sour Tangie, White Widow, Bacio Gelato, Rainbow Belts and GMO. Now available in Illinois, New Jersey, Maryland and Arizona; coming soon to Pennsylvania, Florida and Connecticut.



Savvy Strut 2-gram all-in-one vapes: The 2-gram all-in-one that delivers big clouds and bold flavors. Built to max out and make every drop count, with its USB-C compatibility, lit oil window and dynamic airflow for trouble-free vaping, Savvy Strut is perfect for consumers who value portability, longevity and consistency in their vapes. Each device includes an embedded NFC chip, which allows users to simply tap their smartphone to get plugged into exciting deals and promotions. Savvy Strut is currently available in six strains: Juicy Mango, Summer Melon, Peaches & Cream, Pineapple Mimosa, Fresh Berry and Rainbow Sherbet. Now available in Illinois, New Jersey, Maryland and Arizona; coming soon to Pennsylvania and Florida.



Savvy 100 Proof diamond-infused barrel-style pre-rolled joints: Locked and loaded for a heavier hit, Savvy 100 Proof is crafted by blending pre-ground small bud flower with superfine, isolated THCa diamonds. This infusion process ensures a seamless blend of beloved Savvy strains with the THCa diamonds, delivering a uniquely potent experience. Now available in Illinois and New Jersey.



(the) Essence J's barrel-style pre-rolled joints: Tapping into the industry's fastest-growing category, (the) Essence J's harness the power of cutting-edge manufacturing innovation that exponentially increases output while incorporating a unique yet recognizable barrel-style shape, delivering consumer affordability without sacrificing quality. Now available in Illinois and New Jersey; coming soon to Florida.



Product images are available for media use and download here (credit “courtesy of Verano”): Savvy and (the) Essence new product images

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano provides a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners, including Cabbage Club™, an innovative annual membership program offering exclusive benefits for cannabis consumers. Verano produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, (the) Essence™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 15 production facilities with over 1.1 million square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at Verano.com .

