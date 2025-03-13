Submit Release
RadNet, Inc. to Present at the 35th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference March 17th, 2025

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting virtually at the 35th Oppenheimer Healthcare MedTech & Services Conference on Monday, March 17, 2025 at 12:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of RadNet's presentation can be accessed through the following link, https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer40/rdnt/2795776
and is available for replay viewing.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 398 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 11,000 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:
RadNet, Inc.
Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
310-445-2800


