Biz2Credit Small Business Earnings Report Finds SMB Average Earnings Rose Nearly $5,000 in February 2025

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite uncertainty in the stock markets and fear of a possible recession, Biz2Credit’s monthly Small Business Earnings Report for February 2025, found that average monthly earnings rose nearly $5,000 last month to $37,100.

The earnings increase resulted from a steeper decline in expenses compared to the decline in revenues during February 2025.

“Small businesses are experiencing a myriad of predicaments in the initial months of 2025. A new administration and potential impacts of tariffs has caused uncertainty, and as a result optimism has slipped a bit,” said Rohit Arora, CEO and co-founder of Biz2Credit, who oversaw the research. “However, the news that inflation eased somewhat unexpectedly to 2.8% in February is positive for small business owners, who have felt the brunt of inflation for the past few years.”

“Revenues and expenses receded in February, but earnings rose slightly. This is a testament to price-sensitive consumers as total consumer spending saw its first pullback in nearly two years,” he added.

Arora, one of the nation’s leading experts in small business finance, advises small businesses to keep a close eye on the Federal Reserve in the coming months – especially if they are looking for funding.

“Experts see a higher likelihood for interest rate cuts this year, which would make small business funding options less expensive for them,” said Arora, one of the nation’s leading experts in small business finance. “This could be an opportunity for borrowers to secure capital at more attractive rates, which is helpful at a time when labor costs and other inputs continue to rise.”

The Biz2Credit Small Business Earnings Report summarizes primary data of companies that applied for funding each month. It assesses the financial health of small businesses by analyzing primary data provided directly by small to midsized firms in the U.S. as part of the application process on Biz2Credit’s award-winning digital funding platform.

Key Findings for February 2025

A verage Monthly Earnings : $37,100 . ( Jan. 2025 : $32,300 – an increase of nearly $5,000)

: . ( : $32,300 – an increase of nearly $5,000) Average Monthly Revenue : $627,900 . ( Jan. 2025 : $758,100 – a decrease of $130,200)

: . ( : $758,100 – a decrease of $130,200) Average Monthly Expenses : $590,800. ( Jan. 2025 : $725,800 – a decrease of $135,000)

A year ago, average revenues were $651,500 and average expenses were $586,700. Average earnings were $64,800, a figure that is $27,700 more than the average earnings in February 2025.

Biz2Credit is continuing to monitor the revenues and earnings of the tens of thousands of companies that apply for financing on the online platform each month to provide one of the most up-to-date readings on small business health currently available.

The data is drawn from applications submitted on Biz2Credit’s award-winning financing platform each month. Click to review the Small Business Earnings Report. Each month the report will showcase the financial performances of small businesses in terms of changes in average revenue and expenses.

Methodology

Biz2Credit examines a number of small business financial metrics in the Small Business Earnings Report, including annual revenue, operating expenses, age of business, credit score, approval rate, and funding rate. Data is drawn from over 100,000 completed financing applications submitted to Biz2Credit’s online small business funding platform between Jan. 2022 and Dec. 2024. (The numbers were extracted from non-PPP loan applications.)

