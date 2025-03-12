Health PEI seeks public input for 2025-2028 Strategic Plan

CANADA, March 12 - Health PEI is excited to announce the development of its 2025-2028 Strategic Plan, outlining key priorities and initiatives to strengthen the province’s healthcare system over the next three years.

The plan is designed to ensure that Health PEI can effectively meet the evolving health needs of Islanders while continuing to deliver high-quality care.

This comprehensive plan will focus on:

Communicating Health PEI’s mission, vision, and values to ensure all stakeholders are aligned with the organization’s core principles.

Identifying priority areas for improvement, defining specific goals, and setting performance measures to gauge success.

Establishing a framework for performance monitoring and public reporting to ensure transparency, accountability, and ongoing progress.

"We are committed to ensuring that Health PEI remains responsive and adaptable to the health care needs of Islanders,This strategic planning process will allow us to align our resources and efforts more effectively, ensuring that we continue to deliver the best possible care for our residents." - Health PEI CEO, Melanie Fraser

With significant changes to the system since the last plan was developed, the strategic planning process provides a unique opportunity for Islanders to help model a healthcare system that meets both their current needs and future aspirations.

“The input we gather from the community will be invaluable in helping us design a plan that is not only effective but truly centered around the needs of the people we serve,” said Diane Griffin, Health PEI Board chair. “Every Islander's voice matters as we work together to build a stronger healthcare system.”

Health PEI encourages the public to actively participate in the strategic planning process.

The public can provide input in the following ways until March 31, 2025:

An on-line survey is available at Strategic Plan Input 2025-28

E-mail submissions to planningevaluation@ihis.org

Mail written submissions to: Health PEI Strategic Plan - Policy, Planning and Evaluation c/o Performance and Innovation 16 Garfield Street, PO Box 2000, Charlottetown, PE C1A 7N8

Input can also be provided in French by visiting HealthPEI.ca/CommentairesPlanStrategique

Islanders are encouraged to get involved and share their perspectives to help define the future of health care on the Island.

