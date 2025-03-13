CoinEx CEO Haipo Yang: Advancing Towards a Smarter and More Professional Crypto Trading Era

HONG KONG, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has recently announced a brand upgrade along with the launch of its new slogan, “Your Crypto Trading Expert”. This transformation is not just an optimization of its existing services but also a strategic move that reflects CoinEx’s deep insights into the future trends of the crypto industry. The upgrade aims to meet the growing demand for market analysis, trading support, and investment decision-making among users worldwide.

The Industry Shift Behind the Brand Upgrade

As the crypto market transitions from its early stages of rapid growth to a more structured and professionalized competitive landscape, the core competitiveness of exchanges is evolving beyond basic trading functions to include market insights, risk management, and intelligent investment tools.

CoinEx CEO Haipo Yang commented in an interview: “The market environment has changed significantly. In this evolving market, users' needs are shifting—they seek more professional market analysis, more precise trading tools, and more comprehensive investment strategies.”





Yang further emphasized: “CoinEx has always been driven by user needs rather than short-term trends. Instead of focusing on marketing tactics, we prioritize continuous optimization of user experience and product functionality. This brand upgrade is not just an image refresh but a solid commitment to our expertise in the field.”

Product Innovation and Ecosystem Expansion

To align with the industry’s increasing specialization, CoinEx has continuously refined its offerings and introduced 25 major product upgrades in 2024 alone. It has launched a series of new trading tools, including:

- CoinEx Swap & AMM (Automated Market Maker) – Enhancing trading liquidity and optimizing automated trading strategies;

- Staking & Mining – Providing stable income channels for long-term investors;

- Pre-token Trading – Allowing users to participate in early-stage investments before tokens are officially listed.

Currently, CoinEx supports over 1,300 cryptocurrencies and 1,900+ trading markets, continuously optimizing its products and services to strengthen its global market leadership.

“Our goal is to provide a comprehensive crypto trading ecosystem where we are not just an exchange, but a trusted crypto investment expert for users,” said Yang.

Advancing Industry Professionalization and Smart Trading Platforms

With increasing competition, exchanges must offer more intelligent and personalized services to cater to the evolving needs of users.

“The competition among exchanges is no longer just about trading volume; it is shifting toward smarter, more professional services. CoinEx is committed to becoming a knowledge-driven trading platform, leveraging AI and data analysis to provide users with more precise market insights and investment strategies,” said Yang.

CoinEx has reinforced its efforts in two key areas:

- CoinEx Academy & CoinEx Insight – Offering in-depth market analysis, investment strategies, and blockchain education to help users enhance their investment decision-making skills;

- AI-Powered Trading Tools – Utilizing AI to optimize investment portfolios, predict market trends, and offer personalized risk management solutions.

Transparency and Security: The Cornerstones of User Trust

As one of the earliest exchanges to implement Proof-of-Reserves, CoinEx ensures 100% asset backing, maintaining platform transparency and financial security, thereby strengthening the trust of its millions of users worldwide.

Additionally, CoinEx actively fulfills its corporate social responsibilities through CoinEx Charity, participating in global philanthropic and charitable initiatives, and utilizing blockchain technology to support sustainable social development.

“Being a crypto trading expert is not just about trading; we aim to use blockchain technology to drive social progress, give back to communities, and establish higher industry standards for professionalization,” Yang added.

Since its inception in 2022, CoinEx Charity has invested millions of dollars globally, launching initiatives such as the “Bridge of Hope” project and the Starlink Plan, which has deployed satellite internet equipment in multiple countries to improve education and business environments.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Smart Crypto Trading

With the rapid evolution of AI, automated trading, and decentralized technologies, the crypto industry is undergoing a new wave of transformation.

Yang believes: “The future of crypto trading will be increasingly intelligent, with AI playing a greater role in market forecasting, trade execution, and risk control. CoinEx is planning to launch CoinEx Vault, a next-generation asset security management system, to further enhance user asset security.”

As CoinEx celebrates its 7th anniversary, it remains steadfast in its commitment to technological innovation and user experience optimization, continuously leading the crypto industry toward a more professional, intelligent, and efficient future.

“We believe that the essence of the crypto market is not just about trading convenience and efficiency, but also about the reinvention of decentralized value systems. This transformation is fostering deeper integration of finance, technology, and society, while promoting fair distribution of power and resources,” Yang concluded.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1300 cryptocurrencies, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, which incentivizes user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

