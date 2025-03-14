Global Macugen Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Will the Rising Cases of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Drive Demand for Macugen?

As age-related macular degeneration (AMD) cases surge—a leading cause of blindness—the demand for Macugen is expected to follow suit. The increasing prevalence of AMD is pushing the need for effective treatments, prompting significant market expansion.

•The Macugen market is projected to grow at a XX% historic CAGR in recent years.

•The market is set to expand from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025 at a CAGR of XX%.

•Key drivers of this growth include a rising geriatric population, heightened patient awareness, increased healthcare spending, a boost in research and development activities, and emerging market opportunities.

What Are the Future Projections for the Macugen Market?

Forecasts indicate that the Macugen market is on a steady growth trajectory, fueled by increasing AMD diagnoses and treatment accessibility.

•The market is expected to grow at a XX% forecast CAGR in the coming years.

•By 2029, the market is projected to reach $XX million, maintaining a CAGR of XX%.

•This growth will be primarily driven by rising diagnosis rates, a growing AMD patient population, expanded healthcare investments, and increasing awareness of diabetic eye conditions.

How Are Market Leaders and Advancements Shaping the Macugen Industry?

Bausch + Lomb Inc., a leading player in ophthalmology, is steering the Macugen market toward innovation. With AMD projected to impact nearly 288 million individuals by 2040, the demand for Macugen is set to rise. The drug’s ability to inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) helps curb abnormal blood vessel growth and leakage in the retina, ultimately preserving vision and slowing disease progression.

What Are the Key Segments for the Macugen Market?

The Macugen market can be categorized into four major segments:

1.By Indication: Wet AMD (Age-Related Macular Degeneration); Diabetic Macular Edema

2.By Formulation: Intravitreal Injection; Extended-Release Formulations

3.By Distribution Channel: Hospitals & Clinics; Retail & Specialty Pharmacies

4.By End User: Adult Patients; Geriatric Patients

How Are Companies Adapting to Emerging Trends?

Staying competitive in the Macugen market requires companies to embrace evolving trends. One notable development is gene therapy, which is transforming AMD treatment. In 2023, Regenxbio, a U.S.-based biotechnology company, introduced RGX-314, a gene therapy that delivers anti-VEGF proteins directly into the eye.

Such breakthroughs underscore the rapid advancements in ocular therapies and reinforce Macugen’s position in the expanding ophthalmology landscape.

Which Regions Are Leading the Macugen Market?

North America dominated the Macugen market in 2024, benefiting from well-established healthcare infrastructure and advanced research. However, other regions, including South America, the Middle East, Africa, Eastern and Western Europe, and particularly Asia-Pacific, exhibit strong growth potential.

