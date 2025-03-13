Fortuna intersects 7.2 g/t Au over 31.5 meters at Kingfisher, Séguéla Mine, Côte d’Ivoire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration programs at the Séguéla Mine in Côte d’Ivoire.

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna, commented, “Exploration drilling at Kingfisher has moved to infilling and improving the resource confidence along the 1-kilometer strike length of the current resource pit, with several notable intersections including 7.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 31.5 meters in drill hole SGRC2278.” Mr. Weedon continued, “At the Sunbird deposit, deep exploration drilling testing the southern extent has continued to return excellent results, including 4.3 g/t Au over a true width of 23.1 meters from 733 meters in drill hole SGRD2215, representing the deepest intercept to date, with mineralization remaining open at depth and down plunge.”

Kingfisher deposit

Once the infill program and near exploration are successfully completed, we expect to migrate the Kingfisher resources into the Séguéla Mine Mineral Reserves in 2025.

Drilling highlights include:

SGRD2153: 10.6 g/t Au

65.9 g/t Au

44.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 9.4 meters from 223 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 223 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 227 meters SGRC2264: 8.4 g/t Au

62.6 g/t Au

6.9 g/t Au

43.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 14.5 meters from 10 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 1.7 meters from 19 meters

over an estimated true width of 6.0 meters from 31 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 31 meters SGRC2278: 7.2 g/t Au

28.9 g/t Au

128.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 31.5 meters from 91 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 1.7 meters from 118 meters, and

over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 123 meters SGRD2280: 8.1 g/t Au

18.7 g/t Au

24.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 16.2 meters from 89 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 3.4 meters from 96 meters

over an estimated true width of 1.7 meters from 106 meters SGRC2309: 3.3 g/t Au

26.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 35.7 meters from 46 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 74 meters SGRC2312: 3.8 g/t Au

44.2 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 39.1 meters from 86 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 1.7 meters from 123 meters SGRC2322: 7.9 g/t Au

68.5 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 11.9 meters from 140 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.9 meters from 149 meters

An additional 100 drill holes, totaling 10,978 meters of a planned 28,000-meter drilling program, have been completed at the Kingfisher deposit (see Figure 1) as part of the resource confidence infill program (see Figure 2). Drilling remains ongoing across the current pit-constrained Inferred Resource and will also extend to test the immediate margins, both at depth and along strike, where late 2024 drilling identified several promising intervals intersected after the initial resource estimate was completed ( refer to Fortuna’s news release dated December 16, 2024 ).

The recent drilling has continued to highlight the widths and grade tenor intersected in the first drilling phase, supporting and refining the geological interpretation. Kingfisher remains open at depth for most of the drilled 2-kilometer strike length, with the deepest drilling testing to only approximately 250 meters below surface (refer to Figure 2).

Figure 1: Séguéla Mine deposit locations

Figure 2: Kingfisher deposit long-section - looking west

Sunbird deposit

Drilling has now extended mineralization approximately 700 meters to the south beyond the limit of the current underground Inferred Resource and some 600 meters below surface.

Drilling highlights include:

SGRD2207: 8.3 g/t Au

6.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 3.5 meters from 250 meters

over an estimated true width of 4.2 meters from 301 meters SGRD2208: 9.3 g/t Au

60.5 g/t Au

7.5 g/t Au

17.4 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 5.6 meters from 583 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 585 meters

over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 595 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 595 meters SGRD2211: 3.9 g/t Au

38.0 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 23.8 meters from 648 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 670 meters SGRD2212: 6.3 g/t Au

12.6 g/t Au

29.1 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 22.4 meters from 339 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 1.4 meters from 342 meters and

over an estimated true width of 2.1 meters from 345 meters SGRD2214: 4.6 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 7.0 meters from 370 meters SGRD2215: 4.3 g/t Au

45.8 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 23.1 meters from 733 meters, including

over an estimated true width of 0.7 meters from 735 meters

Results from a further 10 holes, totaling 5,120 meters of a planned 12,000-meter drilling program have been received, including an interval of 4.3 g/t Au over a true width of 23.1 meters from 733 meters in drill hole SGRD2215, which is the deepest intersection drilled at Séguéla (refer to Figure 3).

The last phase of the current program will step out above and below the current intersection to further refine the geometry and controls on the interpreted mineralized shoot during the second quarter of 2025.

Figure 3: Sunbird long section - looking west

Refer to Appendix 1 for full details of the drill holes and assay results for this drill program at the Séguéla Gold Mine.

Quality Assurance & Quality Control (QA - QC)

All drilling data completed by the Company utilized the following procedures and methodologies. All drilling was carried out under the supervision of the Company’s personnel.

All reverse circulation (RC) drilling used a 5.25-inch face sampling pneumatic hammer with samples collected into 60-liter plastic bags. Samples were kept dry by maintaining enough air pressure to exclude groundwater inflow. If water ingress exceeded the air pressure, RC drilling was stopped, and drilling converted to diamond core tails. Once collected, RC samples were riffle split through a three-tier splitter to yield a 12.5 percent representative sample for submission to the analytical laboratory. The residual 87.5 percent samples were stored at the drill site until assay results were received and validated. Coarse reject samples for all mineralized samples corresponding to significant intervals are retained and stored on-site at the Company-controlled core yard.

All diamond drilling (DD) drill holes started with HQ sized diameter, before reducing to NQ diameter diamond drill bits on intersecting fresh rock. The core was logged, marked up for sampling using standard lengths of one meter or to a geological boundary. Samples were then cut into equal halves using a diamond saw. One half of the core was left in the original core box and stored in a secure location at the Company core yard at the project site. The other half was sampled, catalogued, and placed into sealed bags and securely stored at the site until shipment.

All RC and DD samples were transported to ALS’s preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d’Ivoire, before also being transported via commercial courier to ALS’s facility in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Routine gold analysis using a 50-gram charge and fire assay with an atomic absorption finish was completed for all samples. Quality control procedures included the systematic insertion of blanks, duplicates and sample standards into the sample stream. In addition, the ALS laboratory inserted its own quality control samples.

Qualified Person

Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President, Exploration for Fortuna Mining Corp., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 being a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (Membership #6001). Mr. Weedon has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Weedon has verified the data disclosed, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information or opinions contained herein by reviewing geochemical and geological databases and reviewing diamond drill core. There were no limitations to the verification process.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines and exploration activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Mexico and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project located in Senegal. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza

President, CEO, and Director

Fortuna Mining Corp.

Investor Relations:

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “Forward-looking Statements”). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements about further extension potential at the Kingfisher and Sunbird deposits; statements that the Sunbird deposit continues to support underground mining potential; the Company’s expectations regarding drilling in the second quarter of 2025 to step out and above of the current interception to refine the geology and controls on the intercepted mineralized shoot at the Sunbird deposit; mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates; expectations regarding additional drilling and exploration programs planned; the Company’s business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company’s mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; timelines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; expenditures; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as “estimated”, “potential”, “open”, “future”, “assumed”, “projected”, “used”, “detailed”, “has been”, “gain”, “planned”, “reflecting”, “will”, “containing”, “remaining”, “to be”, or statements that events, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations. Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; changes in prices for gold, silver, and other metals; the timing and success of the Company’s proposed exploration programs; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna’s mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; fluctuations in prices for energy, labor, materials, supplies and services; fluctuations in currencies; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; the Company’s ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; governmental and other approvals; political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to expectations regarding the results from the exploration programs conducted at the Company’s mineral properties including the Séguéla Mine; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company’s information derived from its exploration programs at the Company’s mineral properties; current mineral resource and reserve estimates; the presence and continuity of mineralization at the Company’s properties; that the Company’s activities will be in accordance with the Company’s public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.

Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources

Reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves. Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.

Appendix 1

Séguéla Mine drill program details of the drill holes and assay results for the Kingfisher and Sunbird deposits

Kingfisher deposit

HoleID Easting

(WGS84_29N) Northing

(WGS84_29N) Elevation

(m) EOH1,2

Depth

(m) UTM

Azimuth Dip Depth2,3

From

(m) Depth2

To

(m) Drilled2

Width

(m) ETW4

(m) Au

(ppm) Hole

Type5 Area SGRD2131 743746 892908 428 199.6 90 -60 159 169 10 8.5 0.8 RCD Kingfisher 178 190 12 10.2 3.9 RCD Kingfisher incl 184 185 1 0.9 21.2 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2135 743631 892500 414 220 90 -60 NSI RCD Kingfisher SGRD2137 743719 892906 429 260.2 90 -60 204 213 9 7.7 1.0 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2138 743580 892500 426 290 90 -60 192 197 5 4.3 1.6 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2139 743584 892546 430 105 90 -60 NSI RCD Kingfisher SGRD2146 743584 892545 430 291.3 90 -60 218 230 12 10.2 1.1 RCD Kingfisher SGRC2147 743604 892802 429 60.0 90 -60 Abandon RC Kingfisher SGRD2148 743772 893004 413 228 90 -60 161 179 18 15.3 0.9 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2149 743570 892395 422 295 90 -60 187 195 8 6.8 4.1 RCD Kingfisher incl 190 191 1 0.9 25.6 RCD Kingfisher 200 204 4 3.4 3.5 RCD Kingfisher incl 201 202 1 0.9 11.4 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2150 743604 892802 429 370.4 90 -60 266 297 31 26.4 2.4 RCD Kingfisher incl 267 268 1 0.9 16.1 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2151 743526 892592 445 330 90 -60 NSI RCD Kingfisher SGRD2152 743836 893102 414 160.3 90 -60 121 127 6 5.1 2.3 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2153 743718 892955 429 291.3 90 -60 223 234 11 9.4 10.6 RCD Kingfisher incl 223 224 1 0.9 65.9 RCD Kingfisher and 227 228 1 0.9 44.8 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2154 743456 892592 463 399 90 -60 384 388 4 3.4 2.6 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2155 743808 893102 413 201.3 90 -60 135 138 3 2.6 1.8 RCD Kingfisher 164 168 4 3.4 1.3 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2156 743617 892000 439 168 90 -60 69 81 12 10.2 0.5 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2157 743828 893200 427 150 90 -60 NSI RCD Kingfisher SGRC2252 743868 892982 375 61 90 -60 22 33 11 9.4 1.7 RC Kingfisher SGRC2253 743889 892981 389 30 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2254 743894 893031 393 36 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2255 743850 892732 366 50 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2256 743701 892480 382 66 90 -60 37 39 2 1.7 4.6 RC Kingfisher SGRC2257 743802 892731 388 100 90 -60 12 25 13 11.1 1.7 RC Kingfisher 36 55 19 16.2 0.7 RC Kingfisher SGRC2258 743888 892936 373 30 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2259 743858 892936 378 60 90 -60 35 44 9 7.7 2.7 RC Kingfisher SGRC2260 743827 892733 368 61 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2261 734802 892887 398 90 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2262 743827 892888 394 86 90 -60 67 68 1 0.9 5.4 RC Kingfisher SGRC2263 743772 892730 388 126 90 -60 65 76 11 9.4 0.6 RC Kingfisher 85 105 20 17.0 3.6 RC Kingfisher incl 97 98 1 0.9 11.1 RC Kingfisher and 102 103 1 0.9 27.2 RC Kingfisher SGRC2264 743853 892888 391 54 90 -60 10 27 17 14.5 8.4 RC Kingfisher incl 19 21 2 1.7 62.6 RC Kingfisher 31 38 7 6.0 6.9 RC Kingfisher incl 31 32 1 0.9 43.2 RC Kingfisher SGRC2265 743852 892833 389 61 90 -60 20 31 11 9.4 1.3 RC Kingfisher SGRC2266 743825 892834 389 80 90 -60 21 33 12 10.2 1.4 RC Kingfisher 55 66 11 9.4 1.7 RC Kingfisher SGRC2267 743799 892832 389 113 90 -60 41 61 20 17.0 0.7 RC Kingfisher 70 73 3 2.6 1.8 RC Kingfisher 82 104 22 18.7 0.9 RC Kingfisher SGRC2268 743750 892679 390 134 90 -60 82 109 27 23.0 3.4 RC Kingfisher incl 95 97 2 1.7 27.5 RC Kingfisher SGRC2269 743774 892835 393 133 90 -60 87 99 12 10.2 0.9 RC Kingfisher 118 127 9 7.7 1.2 RC Kingfisher SGRC2270 743773 892680 388 88 90 -60 33 36 3 2.6 3.9 RC Kingfisher 57 72 15 12.8 5.3 RC Kingfisher incl 67 69 2 1.7 34.8 RC Kingfisher SGRC2271 743750 892835 414 36 90 -60 Abandon RC Kingfisher SGRC2273 743824 892682 382 70 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRD2275 743747 892778 392 150 90 -60 122 148 26 22.1 3.2 RCD Kingfisher incl 138 139 1 0.9 13.7 RCD Kingfisher and 145 146 1 0.9 27.4 RCD Kingfisher SGRC2276 743726 892478 379 110 90 -60 41 66 25 21.3 1.8 RC Kingfisher incl 60 61 1 0.9 13.6 RC Kingfisher SGRD2277 743799 892681 385 90 90 -60 15 30 15 12.8 1.1 RCD Kingfisher SGRC2278 743701 892480 382 132 90 -60 54 65 11 9.4 2.6 RC Kingfisher 74 76 2 1.7 5.0 RC Kingfisher 91 128 37 31.5 7.2 RC Kingfisher incl 109 110 1 0.9 13.5 RC Kingfisher and 114 115 1 0.9 18.7 RC Kingfisher and 118 120 2 1.7 28.9 RC Kingfisher and 123 124 1 0.9 128.9 RC Kingfisher and 125 126 1 0.9 10.8 RC Kingfisher SGRC2279 743776 892783 393 120 90 -60 72 109 37 31.5 1.2 RC Kingfisher SGRD2280 743725 892629 397 151 90 -60 89 108 19 16.2 8.1 RCD Kingfisher incl 96 100 4 3.4 18.7 RCD Kingfisher and 106 108 2 1.7 24.6 RCD Kingfisher and 112 114 2 1.7 6.2 RCD Kingfisher incl 113 114 1 0.9 11.8 RCD Kingfisher SGRC2281 743798 892477 383 50 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2282 743751 892631 395 117 90 -60 58 75 17 14.5 1.2 RC Kingfisher 79 87 8 6.8 3.6 RC Kingfisher incl 79 80 1 0.9 19.1 RC Kingfisher SGRC2283 743776 892478 399 70 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2284 743773 892631 390 100 90 -60 33 48 15 12.8 1.0 RC Kingfisher SGRC2285 743725 892430 383 102 90 -60 33 75 42 35.7 2.5 RC Kingfisher incl 36 37 1 0.9 11.0 RC Kingfisher and 53 54 1 0.9 11.6 RC Kingfisher and 65 66 1 0.9 13.2 RC Kingfisher SGRC2286 743801 892801 391 86 90 -60 66 77 11 9.4 0.8 RC Kingfisher SGRC2287 743800 892631 386 81 90 -60 2 12 10 8.5 6.7 RC Kingfisher incl 5 6 1 0.9 30.3 RC Kingfisher and 9 10 1 0.9 16.1 RC Kingfisher SGRC2288 743775 892428 380 60 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2289 743751 892433 379 80 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2290 743802 892581 385 50 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2291 743799 892429 379 40 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2292 743776 892583 380 70 90 -60 3 16 13 11.1 0.8 RC Kingfisher SGRC2293 743751 892581 383 97 90 -60 34 56 22 18.7 2.1 RC Kingfisher incl 52 53 1 0.9 13.6 RC Kingfisher and 55 56 1 0.9 11.6 RC Kingfisher SGRC2295 743751 892479 382 90 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2296 743824 892781 390 80 90 -60 2 8 6 5.1 1.0 RC Kingfisher 19 39 20 17.0 0.9 RC Kingfisher SGRC2297 743852 892782 382 60 90 -60 3 18 15 12.8 1.0 RC Kingfisher SGRC2298 743725 892582 391 132 90 -60 66 79 13 11.1 1.5 RC Kingfisher incl 78 79 1 0.9 10.3 RC Kingfisher SGRC2299 743800 892532 377 50 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2300 743775 892531 379 70 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2302 743779 892379 376 36 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2303 743752 892380 377 60 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2304 743751 892730 391 135 90 -60 19 20 1 0.9 5.6 RC Kingfisher 74 80 6 5.1 1.3 RC Kingfisher 90 132 42 35.7 2.7 RC Kingfisher incl 118 119 1 0.9 23.1 RC Kingfisher and 130 131 1 0.9 33.9 RC Kingfisher SGRC2306 743752 892528 383 90 90 -60 22 29 7 6.0 1.1 RC Kingfisher SGRC2307 743728 892528 388 110 90 -60 48 59 11 9.4 1.0 RC Kingfisher 76 85 9 7.7 2.8 RC Kingfisher SGRC2308 743726 892380 377 80 90 -60 19 36 17 14.5 2.3 RC Kingfisher incl 34 35 1 0.9 14.0 RC Kingfisher SGRC2309 743701 892380 381 104 90 -60 46 88 42 35.7 3.3 RC Kingfisher incl 71 72 1 0.9 12.1 RC Kingfisher and 74 75 1 0.9 26.2 RC Kingfisher and 79 80 1 0.9 18.1 RC Kingfisher and 82 83 1 0.9 18.3 RC Kingfisher SGRC2311 743674 892379 383 111 90 -60 42 48 6 5.1 1.7 RC Kingfisher 70 74 4 3.4 2.2 RC Kingfisher 78 95 17 14.5 0.7 RC Kingfisher 99 105 6 5.1 1.0 RC Kingfisher SGRC2312 743700 892530 390 150 90 -60 72 78 6 5.1 1.4 RC Kingfisher 86 132 46 39.1 3.8 RC Kingfisher incl 104 105 1 0.9 13.1 RC Kingfisher and 110 111 1 0.9 11.6 RC Kingfisher and 123 125 2 1.7 44.2 RC Kingfisher SGRC2314 743776 892330 376 30 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2315 743749 892331 377 50 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2316 743726 892330 379 70 90 -60 6 10 4 3.4 1.9 RC Kingfisher SGRC2317 743700 892581 396 130 90 -60 97 120 23 19.6 2.1 RC Kingfisher SGRC2318 743700 892328 380 90 90 -60 36 70 34 28.9 2.2 RC Kingfisher incl 52 53 1 0.9 23.6 RC Kingfisher SGRC2320 743674 892330 399 108 90 -60 36 43 7 6.0 1.0 RC Kingfisher 64 78 14 11.9 1.3 RC Kingfisher 82 108 26 22.1 1.6 RC Kingfisher incl 102 103 1 0.9 11.6 RC Kingfisher SGRC2322 743676 892482 387 156 90 -60 108 130 22 18.7 2.1 RC Kingfisher 140 154 14 11.9 7.9 RC Kingfisher incl 144 145 1 0.9 15.0 RC Kingfisher and 149 150 1 0.9 68.5 RC Kingfisher SGRC2325 743775 892278 375 30 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2328 743753 892279 369 50 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2329 743725 892277 377 70 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2330 743748 892226 375 40 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRD2331 743649 892380 377 150 90 -60 70 73 3 2.6 5.0 RCD Kingfisher SGRD2332 743675 892531 405 174 90 -60 101 124 23 19.6 2.1 RCD Kingfisher incl 109 110 1 0.9 10.8 RCD Kingfisher 158 163 5 4.3 1.8 RCD Kingfisher SGRC2334 743725 892229 377 60 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2336 743701 892230 388 80 90 -60 15 29 14 11.9 1.2 RC Kingfisher 37 51 14 11.9 2.2 RC Kingfisher incl 48 49 1 0.9 15.3 RC Kingfisher SGRC2337 743675 892231 390 100 90 -60 43 74 31 26.4 3.5 RC Kingfisher incl 44 45 1 0.9 18.7 RC Kingfisher and 52 54 2 1.7 10.7 RC Kingfisher 78 91 13 11.1 2.6 RC Kingfisher incl 81 82 1 0.9 13.4 RC Kingfisher SGRD2341 743624 892232 391 132 90 -60 80 97 17 14.5 1.5 RCD Kingfisher SGRC2342 743752 892182 376 30 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2343 743726 892182 377 50 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2344 743700 892179 378 70 90 -60 10 14 4 3.4 2.2 RC Kingfisher 18 40 22 18.7 3.9 RC Kingfisher incl 24 25 1 0.9 23.7 RC Kingfisher and 28 29 1 0.9 14.8 RC Kingfisher and 35 36 1 0.9 20.7 RC Kingfisher SGRC2345 743679 892179 391 94 90 -60 34 71 37 31.5 3.1 RC Kingfisher incl 35 38 3 2.6 18.1 RC Kingfisher SGRC2346 743650 892179 381 112 90 -60 53 54 1 0.9 6.7 RC Kingfisher 59 78 19 16.2 3.7 RC Kingfisher incl 71 73 2 1.7 24.0 RC Kingfisher SGRC2348 743602 892181 403 153 90 -60 90 103 13 11.1 1.4 RC Kingfisher 114 119 5 4.3 1.5 RC Kingfisher 126 134 8 6.8 1.9 RC Kingfisher SGRC2351 743725 892132 405 30 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2352 743701 892131 405 72 90 -60 12 32 20 17.0 3.7 RC Kingfisher incl 22 23 1 0.9 12.0 RC Kingfisher and 26 27 1 0.9 16.7 RC Kingfisher and 28 29 1 0.9 13.7 RC Kingfisher SGRC2355 743721 892075 388 34 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2356 743698 892074 387 40 90 -60 NSI RC Kingfisher SGRC2357 743676 892076 386 74 90 -60 35 49 14 11.9 1.0 RC Kingfisher

Notes:

1. EOH: End of hole

2. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place

3. NSI: No significant intercepts

4. ETW: Estimated true width

5. RC: reverse circulation drilling | DD: diamond drilling tail | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail

Sunbird deposit

HoleID Easting

(WGS84_29N) Northing

(WGS84_29N) Elevation

(m) EOH1,2

Depth

(m) UTM

Azimuth Dip Depth2,3

From

(m) Depth2

To

(m) Drilled2

Width

(m) ETW4

(m) Au

(ppm) Hole

Type5 Area SGRD2205 742500 892435 554 450.2 90 -60 363 374 11 7.7 2.2 RCD Sunbird 406 414 8 5.6 3.3 RCD Sunbird incl 407 408 1 0.7 11.0 RCD Sunbird 423 426 3 2.1 4.8 RCD Sunbird incl 425 426 1 0.7 11.2 RCD Sunbird 434 440 6 4.2 2.4 RCD Sunbird SGRD2206 742505 892550 553 456.1 90 -60 351 352 1 0.7 12.2 RCD Sunbird 444 448 4 2.8 2.3 RCD Sunbird SGRD2207 742565 892485 565 370.2 90 -60 250 255 5 3.5 8.3 RCD Sunbird incl 250 251 1 0.7 16.8 RCD Sunbird and 252 253 1 0.7 10.9 RCD Sunbird 281 286 5 3.5 3.3 RCD Sunbird incl 284 285 1 0.7 10.9 RCD Sunbird 301 307 6 4.2 6.0 RCD Sunbird incl 304 305 1 0.7 11.2 RCD Sunbird SGRD2208 742370 892125 596 630.1 90 -60 561 572 11 7.7 2.9 RCD Sunbird incl 570 571 1 0.7 15.0 RCD Sunbird 583 591 8 5.6 9.3 RCD Sunbird incl 585 586 1 0.7 60.5 RCD Sunbird 595 598 3 2.1 7.5 RCD Sunbird incl 595 596 1 0.7 17.4 RCD Sunbird SGRD2209 742445 892335 567 500.2 90 -60 466 482 16 11.2 1.9 RCD Sunbird SGRD2211 742324 892026 603 708 90 -60 214 217 3 2.1 2.9 RCD Sunbird 648 682 34 23.8 3.9 RCD Sunbird incl 670 672 2 1.4 38.0 RCD Sunbird 688 690 2 1.4 3.9 RCD Sunbird SGRD2212 742540 892510 563 405 90 -60 339 371 32 22.4 6.3 RCD Sunbird incl 342 344 2 1.4 12.6 RCD Sunbird and 345 348 3 2.1 29.1 RCD Sunbird and 349 350 1 0.7 14.9 RCD Sunbird and 356 357 1 0.7 13.3 RCD Sunbird SGRD2213 742575 892610 568 400.1 90 -60 308 319 11 7.7 2.2 RCD Sunbird SGRD2214 742500 892360 564 420 90 -60 274 276 2 1.4 2.9 RCD Sunbird 320 328 8 5.6 1.4 RCD Sunbird 337 345 8 5.6 2.2 RCD Sunbird incl 337 338 1 0.7 13.8 RCD Sunbird 354 362 8 5.6 2.4 RCD Sunbird 370 380 10 7.0 4.6 RCD Sunbird incl 371 372 1 0.7 13.6 RCD Sunbird and 373 374 1 0.7 13.2 RCD Sunbird SGRD2215 742280 891928 600 780 90 -60 694 718 24 16.8 0.9 RCD Sunbird 723 728 5 3.5 1.0 RCD Sunbird 733 766 33 23.1 4.3 RCD Sunbird incl 735 736 1 0.7 45.8 RCD Sunbird and 741 742 1 0.7 10.4 RCD Sunbird and 745 746 1 0.7 14.9 RCD Sunbird

Notes:

1. EOH: End of hole

2. Depths and widths reported to nearest significant decimal place

3. NSI: No significant intercepts

4. ETW: Estimated true width

5. RC: reverse circulation drilling | DD: diamond drilling tail | RCD: reverse circulation drilling with diamond tail

Figure 1 Séguéla Mine deposit locations Figure 2 Kingfisher deposit long-section - looking west Figure 3 Sunbird long section - looking west

Legal Disclaimer:

