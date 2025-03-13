Marketing Analytics Software Market Poised for Significant Growth, Reaching $14.3 Billion by 2031

Marketing Analytics Software Market

The cloud segment is expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years

The global 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $14.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. The research provides detailed segmentation of the global marketing analytics software market based on deployment model, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report. Marketing analytics software encompasses tools and processes that enable an organization to manage, evaluate, and control its marketing efforts by measuring marketing performance. In short, these solutions simplify and optimize a business’s marketing strategies and activities. Furthermore, the increasing use of social media channels and the rising use of big data analytics boost the growth of the global marketing analytics software market. In addition, the incremental need to gauge customer behavior positively impacts the growth of the market. However, the high cost of deployment hampers the marketing analytics software market growth. On the contrary, growth in advanced technology such as 5G is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the marketing analytics software market forecast.Increasing use of social media channel, the rising employment of big data analytics, and the incremental need to gauge customer behavior drive the global marketing analytics software market. Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global marketing analytics software market share. Increasing use of social media channel and the rising employment of big data analytics boost the growth of the global marketing analytics software market. In addition, the incremental need to gauge customer behaviour positively impacts the growth of the market. However, the high cost of deployment hampers the marketing analytics software market growth. On the contrary, growth in advanced technology such as 5G is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the marketing analytics software market during the forecast period.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Leading market players of the global marketing analytics software market analyzed in the research include Accenture, Adobe Inc., Google, funnel.io, IBM corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software LLC, Teradata Corporation, Improvado Inc.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global marketing analytics software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global marketing analytics software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. The global marketing analytics software market is expected to register high growth due to the continuous need to penetrate the market more effectively and understand consumer demands are expected to encourage organizations and institutions to adopt marketing analytics tools and solutions are expected to drive industry growth. Thus, the increase in the adoption of marketing analytics software, owing to its analytics platform is one of the most significant factors driving the growth of the market. With a surge in demand for marketing analytics, various companies have established alliances to increase their capabilities. For instance, in October 2022, GetintheLoop partnered with Thryv Holdings, Inc. to offer Thryv's small business management software to clients across the country. For instance, in October 2022, Accenture partnered with Sitecore to help organizations accelerate response to market changes and better meet customers' evolving demands across content, experience, and commerce. Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global marketing analytics software market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2031. In addition, with further growth in investment across the world and the rise in demand for marketing analytics, various companies have collaborated with increased diversification among customers. For instance, in October 2022, Mercedes-Benz collaborated with Microsoft Corporation to boost efficiency, resilience, and sustainability in car production. Based on application, the social media marketing segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding around one-third of the global marketing analytics software market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the content marketing segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global marketing analytics software market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. 