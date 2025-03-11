Slovenia and the Philippines are opening a new chapter in bilateral relations

SLOVENIA, March 11 - Minister Fajon began her visit by meeting with her host, Foreign Minister Enrique Manalo, to review ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation. The two countries share views on a number of topical international issues and challenges – from upholding international law, including the UN Charter, to the role of women in ensuring stability and security, to combating climate change. They also discussed the situation in Myanmar, Ukraine and the Middle East. The South China Sea was also an important topic of discussion. Minister Fajon expressed her solidarity with the Philippines regarding the incidents in the Exclusive Economic Zone in the Philippines and stressed the importance of respecting international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the decisions of international courts.

"This visit marks the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations between Slovenia and the Philippines and their peoples. I wished Minister Manalo a successful chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2026 and announced that the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs will take the initiative for Slovenia to join the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia," Minister Fajon said after her meeting with Minister Manalo.

During her visit, Minister Fajon, together with the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Philippines, Theresa P. Lazaro, inaugurated the premises of the Slovenian Embassy in Manila. Minister Fajon stressed: "The world is changing rapidly and now more than ever we need strong partnerships. Like Slovenia, the Philippines is a strong supporter of multilateralism, respect for international law and human dignity. That is why I am extremely pleased that we have opened the only embassy in the ASEAN region right here in Manila. I believe that the Embassy will not only strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, but will also open doors for Slovenian companies to new markets in the region and help the citizens of both countries." The refurbishment of the Embassy's consular section was co-financed by the European Border Management and Visa Policy Instrument.

Minister Fajon's visit with a large business and employment delegation reflects the interest of Slovenian companies and institutions in strengthening cooperation with the Philippines. In recent years, Slovenia has also seen an exponential increase in the number of workers coming from the Philippines, who are recognised worldwide for their commitment, loyalty and strong work ethic. "I am delighted to be accompanied by so many Slovenian companies and institutions and to have addressed the participants of the Employment Forum. This is an excellent opportunity for Filipinos to get reliable information about working and living conditions in Slovenia and to learn about their rights. At the same time, we want to strengthen safe and fair employment and ensure and promote decent work," said Minister Fajon in her address. The event, entitled Living and Working in Slovenia, was co-organised by the Employment Service of the Republic of Slovenia, the Embassy of the Republic of Slovenia in Manila and the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers.

On the sidelines of the Employment Forum, Minister Tanja Fajon and the Philippine Secretary of the Department for Migrant Workers, Hans Leo Cacdac, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation between Slovenia and the Philippines in the field of employment.

The business and employment delegation accompanying Minister Fajon on her trip includes companies and institutions from a wide range of sectors – from transport and traffic, the food industry to information and communication and space technologies.

The Minister also laid a wreath on behalf of Slovenia at the monument of the national hero José Rizal, and tomorrow, on 12 March, she will meet with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, address the participants of the Slovenia-Philippines Business Forum and hold lectures and a discussion with the students of the Far Eastern University.