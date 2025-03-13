Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / DUI Drug - Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


VERMONT STATE POLICE


 


NEWS RELEASE


       


CASE#: 25B2001372


RANK/TROOPER NAME:  Trooper Elisabeth Plympton                        


STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks          


 


DATE/TIME: 03/12/2025 @ 2255 hours


INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 107, Bethel, Vermont


VIOLATION:  DUI Drug - Refusal 


 


ACCUSED: Octavio Cueva


AGE: 40


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, Vermont


 


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


 


On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle for an observed motor vehicle violation on VT RT 107, in the Town of Bethel, Vermont. Troopers made contact with the operator, who was identified as Octavio Cueva (40). While speaking with Cueva, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Investigation revealed Cueva was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway under the influence of intoxicants. Cueva was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing. After processing Cueva was released with a criminal citation to appear before the Windsor County Superior Court at a later date and time.


 


 


COURT ACTION: Yes


COURT DATE/TIME:  04/01/2025  at 0830 hours


COURT: Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division (at Woodstock)


MUG SHOT: Included


 


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Elisabeth Plympton

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933





