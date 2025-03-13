Royalton Barracks / DUI Drug - Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2001372
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
DATE/TIME: 03/12/2025 @ 2255 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 107, Bethel, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI Drug - Refusal
ACCUSED: Octavio Cueva
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle for an observed motor vehicle violation on VT RT 107, in the Town of Bethel, Vermont. Troopers made contact with the operator, who was identified as Octavio Cueva (40). While speaking with Cueva, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Investigation revealed Cueva was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway under the influence of intoxicants. Cueva was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing. After processing Cueva was released with a criminal citation to appear before the Windsor County Superior Court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/01/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division (at Woodstock)
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Elisabeth Plympton
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RT 107
Bethel, VT 05032
Tel: 802-234-9933
