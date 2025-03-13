Royalton Barracks / DUI Drug - Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT





DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY





VERMONT STATE POLICE









NEWS RELEASE









CASE#: 25B2001372





RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Elisabeth Plympton





STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks









DATE/TIME: 03/12/2025 @ 2255 hours





INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 107, Bethel, Vermont





VIOLATION: DUI Drug - Refusal









ACCUSED: Octavio Cueva





AGE: 40





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodstock, Vermont









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:









On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle for an observed motor vehicle violation on VT RT 107, in the Town of Bethel, Vermont. Troopers made contact with the operator, who was identified as Octavio Cueva (40). While speaking with Cueva, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Investigation revealed Cueva was operating a motor vehicle on a public highway under the influence of intoxicants. Cueva was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks for processing. After processing Cueva was released with a criminal citation to appear before the Windsor County Superior Court at a later date and time.













COURT ACTION: Yes





COURT DATE/TIME: 04/01/2025 at 0830 hours





COURT: Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal Division (at Woodstock)





MUG SHOT: Included









*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.









Trooper Elisabeth Plympton Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks 2011 VT RT 107

Bethel, VT 05032

Tel: 802-234-9933















