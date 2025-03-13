NFG SA Responds to AM Best

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFG SA ("NFG"), a Swiss private investment firm, today addressed the press release issued by AM Best concerning NFG’s asset base and implications for its wholly owned investment in Newpoint Reinsurance Company Limited (NPRE), an independently managed (re)insurer. NFG respectfully acknowledges the recent update from AM Best regarding the basis of withdrawal of its ratings for NPRE.

Based on discussions between NPRE and AM Best, the decision stemmed from AM Best’s methodological limitations in assessing the asset structure and capital model of NFG. This assessment does not reflect any concerns regarding NPRE's financial health or performance.

AM Best’s final assessment confirmed the very strong balance sheet of NPRE. The company maintains a robust financial status, underscored by strong capitalization and consistent profitability.

Keith D. Beekmeyer, Chairman and CEO of NFG, commented, “The unique and progressive financial structures we have implemented at NFG present a new paradigm that traditional rating methodologies at AM Best were not fully prepared to evaluate. We remain financially resilient, supported by our solid capitalization and ongoing profitability."

In response to AM Best’s decision, Newpoint Reinsurance Company Limited (NPRE) has initiated engagements with alternate rating agencies that employ methodologies more suited to assess the asset structure of NFG. Both NFG and NPRE remain independently committed to transparently and accurately representing their financial stability within their respective markets. NPRE is confident that the result will provide a true reflection of NPRE’s strength and value.

Beekmeyer added, "We are proactive in our approach and remain positive about our future. This transition allows us to collaborate with partners who appreciate the depth of our innovation in financial management."

NFG and NPRE will continue to keep their stakeholders informed as they navigate through this transition. Their leadership team appreciates the ongoing support from partners and clients and remains committed to demonstrating continued excellence in the global reinsurance market.

About NFG SA

NFG SA is a global private investment firm specializing in private equity and structured finance investments in companies across the insurance, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and real estate sectors. NFG focuses on transformative business combinations within North America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, establishing a strategic international presence. NFG was originally founded by Keith Beekmeyer and Andy Bye in 2017, emerging from the insurance industry to address the financing needs of underbanked companies. The firm quickly expanded its capabilities through key acquisitions, including a dedicated reinsurance company, asset manager and a Lloyd’s insurance brokerage, enhancing its position within the sector. For more information, please visit www.nfgsa.com .

About Newpoint Reinsurance Company Limited

Newpoint Reinsurance Company Limited (NPRE), independently managed wholly owned investment by NFG SA, is a fully licensed and regulated international insurance and reinsurance firm based in Nevis, operating under License Number C46027. Established in 2016. Governed by the Nevis Financial Services Regulation and Supervision Department, NPRE is committed to excellence in compliance, governance, and operational innovation. Leveraging the jurisdiction's strong adherence to English Law, and rigorous KYC AML protocols, NPRE offers a stable environment conducive to supporting the delivery of professional international insurance and reinsurance practices. Our approach integrates advanced risk underwriting and actuarial functions, ensuring precise alignment with capital adequacy requirements and promoting sustainable business growth, complemented by the desire to adopt and comply with the best practices of our international counterparts. For more information, please visit www.npre.kn .

NFG Media Contact

Jessica Starman

media@elev8newmedia.com

