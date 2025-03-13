Iterate.ai Chief Digital Officer and Co-Founder Brian Sathianathan Named 2025 Top Retail Expert by RETHINK Retail

Sathianathan is recognized for advancing AI innovation and emerging technologies across the retail industry

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DENVER, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterate.ai , whose AI platform enables enterprises to build production-ready applications and ready-to-use products for private AI requirements and the AI PC era, today announced that RETHINK Retail has named Chief Digital Officer and company co-founder Brian Sathianathan to its 2025 Top Retail Experts in Technology . The recognition highlights leaders making exceptional contributions to retail innovation.

Under Sathianathan’s leadership, retailers including ULTA Beauty , Pampered Chef, and Circle K have accelerated application development using Iterate.ai’s technologies. His expertise in applying AI, machine learning, IoT and other rapidly-evolving technologies has enabled these and other retailers to quickly and securely deploy market-leading digital experiences for their customers.

Iterate.ai empowers retailers with comprehensive AI solutions that address specific pain points in a competitive, customer-first industry. The company’s AI low-code Interplay platform accelerates the creation and customization of private LLM chatbots for 24/7 customer service, planogram management with computer vision, dynamic management and inventory optimization with machine learning, and more. Retailers also use Iterate.ai to develop real-time store analytics for tracking customer traffic patterns, AI-powered product search and recommendation engines, and other innovations that can be developed, tested, brought to market, and iterated on at a fraction of the speed of traditional coding.

“The energy at NRF 2025 highlighted just how much retailers are urgently seeking better personalization and faster go-to-market speeds,” said Sathianathan. “The challenge is how to efficiently and cost-effectively apply AI and cutting-edge technologies to solving retailer challenges right now, and we are proud of our track record doing just that. Being named to RETHINK Retail’s Top Retail Experts reinforces our mission to help retailers harness AI to achieve measurable business outcomes and outpace competitors.”

Iterate.ai is at the forefront of empowering businesses with state-of-the-art AI solutions, like Generate and its AI low code platform, Interplay. Interplay is cloud-agnostic and can run AI on the edge and in secure private environments. With six patents granted (including “drag-and-drop AI”) and nearly a dozen more pending, Iterate.ai’s platform offers corporate innovators a low-risk, systematic way to scale in-house, near-term digital innovation initiatives. With its largest offices in San Jose, CA and Denver, CO, Iterate.ai has a global presence with other offices in North America (Texas, Washington, Arizona), Europe (Stockholm), and Asia (India, Sri Lanka, Singapore).

