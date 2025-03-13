Correctional Services acknowledges concerns raised by National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) regarding feeding of animals within agricultural correctional centres

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) acknowledges the concerns raised by the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) regarding the feeding of animals within agricultural correctional centres. We would like to provide clarity on the situation and outline the steps taken to address these concerns.

DCS operates agricultural correctional centres primarily to support the Department’s self-sufficiency and sustainability goals, ensuring food production for inmates while maintaining essential operational units. The Department remains committed to upholding humane and ethical treatment standards for all animals under its care.

It is important to emphasize that budgetary constraints do not equate to neglect. DCS has had to implement budget adjustments while ensuring the continued functionality of critical operations. While challenges have arisen in certain centres, the Department has already implemented corrective measures to address shortages in animal feed.

Following engagements with stakeholders, including the NSPCA, DCS has allocated resources to address identified challenges. National Commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale has conducted assessments at facilities such as Baviaanspoort, Sevontein, and other agricultural centres to ensure that the Department not only responds to reported challenges but also implements lasting solutions to sustain and strengthen these facilities.

Additionally, Regional offices and Heads of Centres have been sensitised on compliance with animal welfare standards across all correctional facilities.

We appreciate the NSPCA’s role in advocating for animal welfare and reaffirm our commitment to being responsible in the delivery of services. The well-being of animals in our care remains a priority, and necessary interventions have been implemented to uphold the highest standards.

Enquiries:

Singabakho Nxumalo

Cell: 079 523 5794

E-mail: Singabakho.Nxumalo@dcs.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates