Minister Pieter Groenewald notes animal welfare concerns

Dr Pieter Groenewald, Minister of Correctional Services, has carefully studied the recent statement issued by the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) concerning animal welfare within the Department of Correctional Services.

The Minister acknowledges the NSPCA's concerns and is committed to addressing the warnings issued at various facilities. Immediate steps have been taken to implement corrective measures to ensure the welfare of all animals under our care.

However, it is important to clarify the statement regarding “an estimated one million animals,” which appears significantly inflated compared to the accurate number of 169,665 animals currently held within the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

In response to the alerts issued by the NSPCA, the Ministry has commenced discussions with the NSPCA and the office of the National Commissioner to facilitate the prompt execution of essential corrective measures.

Furthermore, Minister Groenewald expresses his gratitude to the NSPCA for their thorough inspections conducted nationwide. The Minister reinforces the shared commitment to accountability, emphasising that those responsible for any neglect or suffering of animals will be held liable.

For media enquiries, please contact

Ms Euné Oelofsen, Media Liaison Officer:

Office of the Minister of Correctional Services

Cell: 079 492 5234

E-mail: eune.oelofsen@dcs.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates