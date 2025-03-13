Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,302 in the last 365 days.

Minister Pieter Groenewald notes animal welfare concerns

Dr Pieter Groenewald, Minister of Correctional Services, has carefully studied the recent statement issued by the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) concerning animal welfare within the Department of Correctional Services.

The Minister acknowledges the NSPCA's concerns and is committed to addressing the warnings issued at various facilities. Immediate steps have been taken to implement corrective measures to ensure the welfare of all animals under our care.

However, it is important to clarify the statement regarding “an estimated one million animals,” which appears significantly inflated compared to the accurate number of 169,665 animals currently held within the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

In response to the alerts issued by the NSPCA, the Ministry has commenced discussions with the NSPCA and the office of the National Commissioner to facilitate the prompt execution of essential corrective measures.

Furthermore, Minister Groenewald expresses his gratitude to the NSPCA for their thorough inspections conducted nationwide. The Minister reinforces the shared commitment to accountability, emphasising that those responsible for any neglect or suffering of animals will be held liable.

For media enquiries, please contact 
Ms Euné Oelofsen, Media Liaison Officer:
Office of the Minister of Correctional Services 
Cell: 079 492 5234 
E-mail: eune.oelofsen@dcs.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Pieter Groenewald notes animal welfare concerns

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more