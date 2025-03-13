Basic Education briefs National Council of Provinces on budget shortfall

The Minister of Basic Education (DBE) has informed the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) that an estimated R129 billion is required to address the critical infrastructure backlog currently affecting schools across the country. This urgent need for funding underscores the pressing challenges facing the sector, where inadequate infrastructure continues to hinder effective teaching and learning.

The backlog includes the eradication of unsafe pit latrines, the replacement of mud schools and unsafe structures, and the provision of essential infrastructure such as desks, proper sanitation, classrooms, and fencing to ensure that all learners have a safe and conducive learning environment.

“Far too many learners still face daily risks to their health and safety because of inadequate school infrastructure. No child should have to use a dilapidated or dangerous toilet, sit on the floor without a desk, or study in a crumbling school building that poses a threat to their well- being,” said Minister of Basic Education Ms. Siviwe Gwarube.

Despite the fiscal constraints facing the country, the urgent need for investment in school infrastructure cannot be ignored. The Department remains committed to working with the National Treasury, provincial governments, the private sector, and development partners to accelerate progress in delivering safe, functional, and dignified learning spaces for all South African learners.

The DBE will continue to engage with stakeholders to explore funding solutions that will allow the Department to meet its mandate and ensure that every child in South Africa learns in a safe, well-equipped, and dignified school environment.

