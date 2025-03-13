MEC Kedibone iale-Tlabela sends condolences to families of victims of R21 bus tragedy

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has conveyed her heartfelt condolences to families and friends of the victims of the bus crash along the R21 route on Tuesday, 11 March 2025, in Kempton Park, City of Ekurhuleni.

It has been confirmed that at least 13 passengers lost their lives whilst others were critically injured when the bus they were travelling in overturned; 77 other passengers sustained moderate to serious injuries.

Investigations to establish the cause of the fatal accident are currently underway.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this devastating incident," said the MEC.

She also emphasised that the onus is on all to obey the rules of the roads at all times, and not to drive recklessly with complete and wilful disregard for road safety.

"We have also committed to supporting the survivors and the families of those who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. We will continue to cooperate fully with authorities to understand the circumstances surrounding the crash," she added.

MEC also reiterated they will be intensifying road safety measures on the public roads.

“We need to strengthen our road safety campaigns and continue to do so throughout the year”.

The MEC further expressed that she wishes all survivors of the crash a speedy recovery.

For more information, please contact:

Department’s Head of Communications Ms Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

