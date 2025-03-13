Submit Release
NSFAS on payment of 2025 student allowances

Pursuant to thorough discussions, and consultation with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the Post School Education and Training sector, the approved allowance caps for 2025 have been finalized and are ready for implementation.

2025 APPROVED UNIVERSITY ALLOWANCES

The table below outlines the approved allowance caps for the 2025 academic year

 

Accommodation

Living Allowanc

e

Travel Allowanc

e

Personal Care

Allowance

Human Support

Assistiv e Device

UNI Catered - Disability Metro

6,240

69,633

-

-

3,167

52,000

54,080

UNI Catered - Disability Non- Metro

6,240

60,273

-

-

3,167

52,000

54,080

UNI Catered - Metro

5,678

65,993

-

-

3,167

-

-

UNI Catered - Non-Metro

5,678

56,633

-

-

3,167

-

-

UNI Non-Catered - Disability Metro

6,240

52,000

20,800

-

-

52,000

54,080

UNI Non-Catered - Disability Non Metro

6,240

42,640

20,800

-

-

52,000

54,080

UNI Non-Catered Metro

5,678

52,000

17,160

-

-

-

-

UNI Non-Catered Non Metro

5,678

42,640

17,160

-

-

-

-

UNI Disability Transport

6,240

-

20,800

8,190

-

52,000

54,080

UNI Transport

5,678

-

17,160

8,190

-

-

-

UNI Distance learning/ UNISA

660 per module (R5,678 Maximum)

 

 

 

3,167

 

 

Should institutions see a need to deviate from the allowance caps, they must first obtain written approval from NSFAS before submitting any allowances above the provided caps.

2ND UPFRONT PAYMENT

NSFAS released the second upfront payment to universities during the week of 3rd March 2025, allowing institutions to disburse March allowances to students by Friday, 07th March 2025.

PAYMENT DATE TO TVET COLLEGES

NSFAS released payment from 07th March 2025 to cover two months’ worth of allowances and this payment is based on valid registrations received. At the commencement of the business day on the 4th March 2025, we had 18 TVET Colleges which had uploaded registrations. As a result, NSFAS made the initial payments to these 18 TVET colleges’ students.

NSFAS will closely monitor the uploading of registration data by colleges and ensure that another second payment run is prepared for the payment on Friday, 14th March 2025. The registration upload cut off for the second payment was Monday, 10th March 2025. This payment will ensure that all students whose valid registration data which was uploaded since the initial cut-off date receive allowances within the month of March 2025.

Allowance Types

Accommodation

Living Allowance

Travel Allowance

Personal Care Allowance

Human Support

Assistive Device

TVET Catered- Disability Metro

69633

0

0

3167

0

54080

TVET Catered- Disability Non-Metro

60273

0

0

3167

0

54080

TVET Catered- Metro

65993

0

0

3167

0

0

TVET Catered - Non- Metro

56633

0

0

3167

0

0

TVET Disability Transport

0

20800*

8027

0

0

54080

TVET Non-Catered - Disability Metro

52000

20800*

0

0

0

54080

TVET Non-Catered - Disability Non-Metro

42640

20800*

0

0

0

54080

TVET Non-Catered Metro

52000

17160*

0

0

0

0

TVET Non-Catered Non- Metro

42640

17160*

0

0

0

0

TVET Transport

0

17160*

8027

0

0

0

URGENT CALL FOR SUBMISSION OF APPEAL DOCUMENTS

NSFAS calls upon all students who lodged an appeal for the 2025 academic year to urgently submit required documents. A student must submit an appeal within 30 days of receiving their application results. Submission of these documents will enable NSFAS to finalise funding decision timeously.

REGISTRATION UPLOAD TIMELINES

Following confirmation of the 2025 allowance caps, the NSFAS portal is ready to receive valid registration data. Institutions are strongly encouraged to submit their registration data to avoid delayed payment of allowances.

Institutions are required to adhere to the following timelines when submitting cancellations, blocks, and any instructions to NSFAS:

INSTALMENT NUMBER

EXCLUSIONS CUT OFF DATE

PAYMENT DATE

ACADEMIC CYCLE

1

Upfront

10-Jan-25

Accommodation, Books& Tuition

2

Upfront

05-Mar-25

Accommodation, Books& Tuition

3

14-Mar-25

31-Mar-25

Annual and Semester

4

16-Apr-25

30-Apr-25

Annual and Semester

5

15-May-25

30-May-25

Annual and Semester

6

13-Jun-25

30-Jun-25

Annual and Semester

7

15-Jul-25

31-Jul-25

Annual and Semester

8

15-Aug-25

29-Aug-25

Annual and Semester

9

15-Sep-25

30-Sep-25

Annual and Semester

10

15-Oct-25

31-Oct-25

Annual and Semester

11

14-Nov-25

28-Nov-25

Annual and Semester

