NSFAS on payment of 2025 student allowances
Pursuant to thorough discussions, and consultation with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the Post School Education and Training sector, the approved allowance caps for 2025 have been finalized and are ready for implementation.
2025 APPROVED UNIVERSITY ALLOWANCES
The table below outlines the approved allowance caps for the 2025 academic year
|
|
New Books
|
Accommodation
|
Living Allowanc
e
|
Travel Allowanc
e
|
Personal Care
Allowance
|
Human Support
|
Assistiv e Device
|
UNI Catered - Disability Metro
|
6,240
|
69,633
|
-
|
-
|
3,167
|
52,000
|
54,080
|
UNI Catered - Disability Non- Metro
|
6,240
|
60,273
|
-
|
-
|
3,167
|
52,000
|
54,080
|
UNI Catered - Metro
|
5,678
|
65,993
|
-
|
-
|
3,167
|
-
|
-
|
UNI Catered - Non-Metro
|
5,678
|
56,633
|
-
|
-
|
3,167
|
-
|
-
|
UNI Non-Catered - Disability Metro
|
6,240
|
52,000
|
20,800
|
-
|
-
|
52,000
|
54,080
|
UNI Non-Catered - Disability Non Metro
|
6,240
|
42,640
|
20,800
|
-
|
-
|
52,000
|
54,080
|
UNI Non-Catered Metro
|
5,678
|
52,000
|
17,160
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
UNI Non-Catered Non Metro
|
5,678
|
42,640
|
17,160
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
UNI Disability Transport
|
6,240
|
-
|
20,800
|
8,190
|
-
|
52,000
|
54,080
|
UNI Transport
|
5,678
|
-
|
17,160
|
8,190
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
UNI Distance learning/ UNISA
|
660 per module (R5,678 Maximum)
|
|
|
|
3,167
|
|
Should institutions see a need to deviate from the allowance caps, they must first obtain written approval from NSFAS before submitting any allowances above the provided caps.
2ND UPFRONT PAYMENT
NSFAS released the second upfront payment to universities during the week of 3rd March 2025, allowing institutions to disburse March allowances to students by Friday, 07th March 2025.
PAYMENT DATE TO TVET COLLEGES
NSFAS released payment from 07th March 2025 to cover two months’ worth of allowances and this payment is based on valid registrations received. At the commencement of the business day on the 4th March 2025, we had 18 TVET Colleges which had uploaded registrations. As a result, NSFAS made the initial payments to these 18 TVET colleges’ students.
NSFAS will closely monitor the uploading of registration data by colleges and ensure that another second payment run is prepared for the payment on Friday, 14th March 2025. The registration upload cut off for the second payment was Monday, 10th March 2025. This payment will ensure that all students whose valid registration data which was uploaded since the initial cut-off date receive allowances within the month of March 2025.
|
Allowance Types
|
Accommodation
|
Living Allowance
|
Travel Allowance
|
Personal Care Allowance
|
Human Support
|
Assistive Device
|
TVET Catered- Disability Metro
|
69633
|
0
|
0
|
3167
|
0
|
54080
|
TVET Catered- Disability Non-Metro
|
60273
|
0
|
0
|
3167
|
0
|
54080
|
TVET Catered- Metro
|
65993
|
0
|
0
|
3167
|
0
|
0
|
TVET Catered - Non- Metro
|
56633
|
0
|
0
|
3167
|
0
|
0
|
TVET Disability Transport
|
0
|
20800*
|
8027
|
0
|
0
|
54080
|
TVET Non-Catered - Disability Metro
|
52000
|
20800*
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
54080
|
TVET Non-Catered - Disability Non-Metro
|
42640
|
20800*
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
54080
|
TVET Non-Catered Metro
|
52000
|
17160*
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TVET Non-Catered Non- Metro
|
42640
|
17160*
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TVET Transport
|
0
|
17160*
|
8027
|
0
|
0
|
0
URGENT CALL FOR SUBMISSION OF APPEAL DOCUMENTS
NSFAS calls upon all students who lodged an appeal for the 2025 academic year to urgently submit required documents. A student must submit an appeal within 30 days of receiving their application results. Submission of these documents will enable NSFAS to finalise funding decision timeously.
REGISTRATION UPLOAD TIMELINES
Following confirmation of the 2025 allowance caps, the NSFAS portal is ready to receive valid registration data. Institutions are strongly encouraged to submit their registration data to avoid delayed payment of allowances.
Institutions are required to adhere to the following timelines when submitting cancellations, blocks, and any instructions to NSFAS:
|
INSTALMENT NUMBER
|
EXCLUSIONS CUT OFF DATE
|
PAYMENT DATE
|
ACADEMIC CYCLE
|
1
|
Upfront
|
10-Jan-25
|
Accommodation, Books& Tuition
|
2
|
Upfront
|
05-Mar-25
|
Accommodation, Books& Tuition
|
3
|
14-Mar-25
|
31-Mar-25
|
Annual and Semester
|
4
|
16-Apr-25
|
30-Apr-25
|
Annual and Semester
|
5
|
15-May-25
|
30-May-25
|
Annual and Semester
|
6
|
13-Jun-25
|
30-Jun-25
|
Annual and Semester
|
7
|
15-Jul-25
|
31-Jul-25
|
Annual and Semester
|
8
|
15-Aug-25
|
29-Aug-25
|
Annual and Semester
|
9
|
15-Sep-25
|
30-Sep-25
|
Annual and Semester
|
10
|
15-Oct-25
|
31-Oct-25
|
Annual and Semester
|
11
|
14-Nov-25
|
28-Nov-25
|
Annual and Semester
For media enquiries contact:
media@nsfas.org.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
