NSFAS on payment of 2025 student allowances

Pursuant to thorough discussions, and consultation with the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the Post School Education and Training sector, the approved allowance caps for 2025 have been finalized and are ready for implementation.

2025 APPROVED UNIVERSITY ALLOWANCES

The table below outlines the approved allowance caps for the 2025 academic year

New Books Accommodation Living Allowanc e Travel Allowanc e Personal Care Allowance Human Support Assistiv e Device UNI Catered - Disability Metro 6,240 69,633 - - 3,167 52,000 54,080 UNI Catered - Disability Non- Metro 6,240 60,273 - - 3,167 52,000 54,080 UNI Catered - Metro 5,678 65,993 - - 3,167 - - UNI Catered - Non-Metro 5,678 56,633 - - 3,167 - - UNI Non-Catered - Disability Metro 6,240 52,000 20,800 - - 52,000 54,080 UNI Non-Catered - Disability Non Metro 6,240 42,640 20,800 - - 52,000 54,080 UNI Non-Catered Metro 5,678 52,000 17,160 - - - - UNI Non-Catered Non Metro 5,678 42,640 17,160 - - - - UNI Disability Transport 6,240 - 20,800 8,190 - 52,000 54,080 UNI Transport 5,678 - 17,160 8,190 - - - UNI Distance learning/ UNISA 660 per module (R5,678 Maximum) 3,167

Should institutions see a need to deviate from the allowance caps, they must first obtain written approval from NSFAS before submitting any allowances above the provided caps.

2ND UPFRONT PAYMENT

NSFAS released the second upfront payment to universities during the week of 3rd March 2025, allowing institutions to disburse March allowances to students by Friday, 07th March 2025.

PAYMENT DATE TO TVET COLLEGES

NSFAS released payment from 07th March 2025 to cover two months’ worth of allowances and this payment is based on valid registrations received. At the commencement of the business day on the 4th March 2025, we had 18 TVET Colleges which had uploaded registrations. As a result, NSFAS made the initial payments to these 18 TVET colleges’ students.

NSFAS will closely monitor the uploading of registration data by colleges and ensure that another second payment run is prepared for the payment on Friday, 14th March 2025. The registration upload cut off for the second payment was Monday, 10th March 2025. This payment will ensure that all students whose valid registration data which was uploaded since the initial cut-off date receive allowances within the month of March 2025.

Allowance Types Accommodation Living Allowance Travel Allowance Personal Care Allowance Human Support Assistive Device TVET Catered- Disability Metro 69633 0 0 3167 0 54080 TVET Catered- Disability Non-Metro 60273 0 0 3167 0 54080 TVET Catered- Metro 65993 0 0 3167 0 0 TVET Catered - Non- Metro 56633 0 0 3167 0 0 TVET Disability Transport 0 20800* 8027 0 0 54080 TVET Non-Catered - Disability Metro 52000 20800* 0 0 0 54080 TVET Non-Catered - Disability Non-Metro 42640 20800* 0 0 0 54080 TVET Non-Catered Metro 52000 17160* 0 0 0 0 TVET Non-Catered Non- Metro 42640 17160* 0 0 0 0 TVET Transport 0 17160* 8027 0 0 0

URGENT CALL FOR SUBMISSION OF APPEAL DOCUMENTS

NSFAS calls upon all students who lodged an appeal for the 2025 academic year to urgently submit required documents. A student must submit an appeal within 30 days of receiving their application results. Submission of these documents will enable NSFAS to finalise funding decision timeously.

REGISTRATION UPLOAD TIMELINES

Following confirmation of the 2025 allowance caps, the NSFAS portal is ready to receive valid registration data. Institutions are strongly encouraged to submit their registration data to avoid delayed payment of allowances.

Institutions are required to adhere to the following timelines when submitting cancellations, blocks, and any instructions to NSFAS:

INSTALMENT NUMBER EXCLUSIONS CUT OFF DATE PAYMENT DATE ACADEMIC CYCLE 1 Upfront 10-Jan-25 Accommodation, Books& Tuition 2 Upfront 05-Mar-25 Accommodation, Books& Tuition 3 14-Mar-25 31-Mar-25 Annual and Semester 4 16-Apr-25 30-Apr-25 Annual and Semester 5 15-May-25 30-May-25 Annual and Semester 6 13-Jun-25 30-Jun-25 Annual and Semester 7 15-Jul-25 31-Jul-25 Annual and Semester 8 15-Aug-25 29-Aug-25 Annual and Semester 9 15-Sep-25 30-Sep-25 Annual and Semester 10 15-Oct-25 31-Oct-25 Annual and Semester 11 14-Nov-25 28-Nov-25 Annual and Semester

