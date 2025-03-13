Employment and Labour invites public comments on repeal of Construction Regulations

In advancement of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) in the construction sector, the Department of Employment and Labour has published the new Draft Construction Regulations 2025 for comment.

Stakeholders with an interest in the construction sector are invited to make comments/inputs/corrections in writing on the proposed Draft Construction Regulations. The released Draft Construction Regulations 2025 are intended to replace Construction Regulations, 2014.

A comprehensive copy of the Draft Construction Regulations is available on the website https://www.gov.za for comment.

The draft construction regulations were promulgated on the 12 March 2025 for public comments. The Department of Employment and Labour did identify the need to revise the current construction regulations to ensure more stringent requirements are placed upon the client, designer and contractors to prevent construction related incidents.

Key changes to the current construction regulations include:

(a) revision of existing definitions

(b) addition of new definitions

(c) redefining the scope of construction work

(d) introduction of construction health and safety manager appointment

(e) acceptance of electronic health and safety files

These Regulations are applicable to all persons involved in construction work for the duration of the project life cycle; owners of structures for the future lifetime of the structures; but exclude the construction work carried out is in relation to a single storey dwelling for a client who intends to reside in such dwelling upon completion thereof;

In terms of OHS interested persons who wish to comment on the draft regulations are invited to do so in writing within 90 days from the date of publication of this notice (12 March 2025). The closing date of submission is 12 June 2025.

Any person who contravenes or fails to comply with any provision of regulations will be guilty of an offence and liable upon conviction to a fine or to imprisonment for a maximum of 12 months and, in the case of a continuous offence, not exceeding an additional fine of R200 or additional imprisonment of one day for each day on which the offence continues - provided that the period of such additional imprisonment will not exceed 90 days.

All representations and comments must be sent by hand to the Director-General of the Department of Employment and Labour - for the attention: Hilton Ganesen

Laboria House

215 Francis Baard Street, Pretoria or

By post: The Director General Department of Employment and Labour – Attention: Hilton Ganesen

Private Bag X117,

Pretoria 0001 or

By email: hilton.ganesen@labour.gov.za or derick.claase@labour.gov.za

For more information, contact:

Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: Teboho.Thejane@labour.gov.za

