March 12, 2025

MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, March 3, 2025, to Monday, March 10, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, March 3, 2025, through Monday, March 10, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 50 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, March 3, 2025

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of 23rd Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-030-937

A Heckler & Koch VP9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Buchanan Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-030-965

Tuesday, March 4, 2025

A Taurus G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of 23rd Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-031-165

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 62nd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-031-399

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4900 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Harold Pollard, of Waldorf, MD, and 20-year-old Tyjuan Bullock, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-031-411

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4300 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Alonzo Hinnant, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-031-425

A Taurus PT-745 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Place, Southeast. CCN: 25-031-441

Wednesday, March 5, 2025

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Morse Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-031-580

An Iver Johnson TP-22 handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Euclid Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Charles Jenkins, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Simple Assault. CCN: 25-031-611

A Kel-Tec Sub-2000 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast. CCN: 25-031-622

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Madison Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-031-696

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25-031-775

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of M Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Dajon Malloy, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-031-930

A Colt 38 Special .38 revolver was recovered in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Jerome Deank Gleaton, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Discarding of Firearms/Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-031-962

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of Sumner Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Herman Sylvester Williams, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Inten to Distribute, Felon in Possession, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-032-027

A Rossi Amadeo M711 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Capitol Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Ja’Sean Williams, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 25-032-065

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Joseph Leggett, of Norfolk, VA, and 22-year-old Shanya Betancourt, of Chesapeake, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Second Degree Cruelty to Children, No Permit, Counterfeit Tags, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-032-097

Friday, March 6, 2025

A Smith & Wesson .22 caliber revolver and a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber revolver were recovered in the 1300 block of Harvard Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-032-339

A Ruger EC9s 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered int eh 800 block of 51st Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-032-552

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 25-032-612

A Beretta APX 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 57-year-old William Dexter McNeill, Jr., of Fairmont Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-032-698

March 7, 2025

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 36-year-old O’rmando Batson, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-032-746

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the intersection of N Street & Bataan Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Jonathan Mengistu Debebe, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Driving while Intoxicated – Under 21, National Firearms Act, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-032-754

A Century Arms Canik Mete SF 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Montana Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old William Preston Redman, III, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Pistol License Violation, Permit Suspended, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-032-810

A MAB-G2 C handgun and a Crucero .38 caliber revolver were recovered in the 1700 block of Otis Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-032-918

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4600 block of Livingston Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Joseph Thompson, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-033-137

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 900 block of Fourth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Wendell Wray, of Northwest, D.C., for Theft First Degree, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-033-206

Saturday, March 8, 2025

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Miles Anthony Green, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-033-337

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 34-year-old Earl Norman Fuller, of Northeast, D.C., 28-year-old Vincente Edward Tillman, III, of Southwest, D.C, and 29-year-old Antoine Donvell Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Felon in Possession, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-033-368

A Roman Arms Micro Draco 7.62x39mm caliber assault rifle was recovered in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Julius Earl Spell, Jr., of Jarratt, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Prohibited Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-033-369

A Daniel Defense M4 Carbine 5.56mm caliber rifle was recovered in the 3800 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 25-033-530

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 4600 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Floyd Clark, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Felon in Possession, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-033-705

A BB gun was recovered in the 2600 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast. CCN: 25-033-749

A Smith & Wesson SD9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-033-795

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Seventh Street & Q Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Nikai Dominique Glover, of Alexandria, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-033-807

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Seventh Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 43-year-old Raynard Bradshaw, of Brandywine, MD, and 26-yar-old Ronginea Wheeler-Harris, of Greenbelt, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-033-822

Sunday, March 9, 2025

A Smith & Wesson M&P-15 5.56mm caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 400 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Lonnie James Lewis, of Pikeville, NC, for Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-033-866

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Q Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-034-056

A Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Jerell Cloutterbuck, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fleeing – Misdemeanor, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 25-034-062

A C11 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 600 block of Wharf Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 54-year-old Kevin Lamont Whited, of Southeast, D.C., for Permit Suspended and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 25-034-114

A Beretta 92A1 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 4900 block of Astor Place, Southeast. CCN: 25-034-196

Monday, March 10, 2025

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Mateo Demeco Branch, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-034-559

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in I-695 Northbound Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Madison Norton, of Waldorf, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-034-636

A Diamondback DB9 9mm caliber handgun and a North American Arms .22 caliber revolver long rifle were recovered in the 3700 block of Military Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Isaac Acevedo, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 25-034-706

A Taurus G2C .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Elmira Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Rayvon Brown, of no fixed address, for Endangerment with a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-034-862

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover illegal firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department also recovers illegal firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

###