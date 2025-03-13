Global Sotrovimab Or Xevudy Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Sotrovimab Or Xevudy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What's the Growth Projection for the Sotrovimab or Xevudy Market?

•The sotrovimab or xevudy market is expected to expand from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025.

•It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX%.

•Key drivers for this growth include:

oIncreasing prevalence of COVID-19

oRising demand for monoclonal antibody treatments

oGreater awareness of high-risk patient care

oIncreased government funding

oCollaborations among pharmaceutical companies

•By 2029, the market is anticipated to reach $XX million.

•It is estimated to maintain a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period.

•Factors contributing to this growth:

oEmerging new COVID-19 variants

oExpanding focus on monoclonal antibody therapies

oGreater healthcare access in developing regions

oIncreased government initiatives for pandemic preparedness

oGrowth in telehealth services for treatment delivery

What's Driving Growth in the Sotrovimab or Xevudy Market?

The primary growth driver for the sotrovimab or xevudy market is the increasing prevalence of COVID-19. The virus, transmitted through respiratory droplets, leads to a range of symptoms from mild fever to severe respiratory complications.

Several factors contribute to the rising number of COVID-19 cases:

•Emergence of new variants

•Declining immunity levels

•Relaxation of restrictions

•Seasonal indoor gatherings

•Uneven vaccine coverage

Sotrovimab or Xevudy plays a crucial role in neutralizing the virus in high-risk patients, reducing the likelihood of severe complications, hospitalization, or death. The growing number of cases is expected to drive demand for these treatments.

Who Are the Key Market Players in the Sotrovimab or Xevudy Market?

The sotrovimab or xevudy market features leading pharmaceutical companies such as GSK plc and Vir Biotechnology Inc. These industry players are investing in research and development, forming strategic collaborations, and expanding production capacities to enhance drug accessibility and maintain a competitive edge.

What's the Latest Trend in the Sotrovimab or Xevudy Market?

A notable trend in the sotrovimab or xevudy market is the rise of strategic partnerships aimed at strengthening research and development efforts, increasing production capabilities, and improving drug availability.

For example, in January 2022, GSK plc, a UK-based pharmaceutical company, partnered with Vir Biotechnology Inc. Through this collaboration, they secured a major agreement with the U.S. government to supply additional doses of sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody authorized for early COVID-19 treatment. This initiative aligns with the ongoing need for effective therapies as new virus variants continue to emerge.

How Is the Sotrovimab or Xevudy Market Segmented?

The sotrovimab or xevudy market is segmented into the following categories:

1.By Indication:

oCOVID-19 Early Treatment

oPost-Exposure Prophylaxis

2.By Distribution Channel:

oHospital Pharmacies

oRetail Pharmacies

oOnline Pharmacies

3.By End User:

oPediatric

oAdult

oGeriatric

What Does the Regional Spread of the Sotrovimab or Xevudy Market Look Like?

In 2024, North America led the sotrovimab or xevudy market. Looking ahead, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region.

The market report covers key geographical areas, including:

•Asia-Pacific

•Western Europe

•Eastern Europe

•North America

•South America

•Middle East

•Africa

