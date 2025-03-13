Rutland Barracks // 1st Degree Agg. Domestic

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE #: 25B4001588

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: March 12, 2025, at 2055 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Poultney, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Jason Seiple

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual or domestic assault.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 12, 2025, at approximately 2055 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, were notified of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the Town of Poultney, Vermont. Through investigation, it was determined that Jason Seiple, willfully caused serious bodily injury to a family or household member. Seiple was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Seiple was subsequently issued a citation and transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility where he was held without bail.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: March 13, 2025, at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.