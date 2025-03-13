Rutland Barracks // 1st Degree Agg. Domestic
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE #: 25B4001588
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: March 12, 2025, at 2055 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Poultney, Vermont
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child
ACCUSED: Jason Seiple
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual or domestic assault.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 12, 2025, at approximately 2055 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, were notified of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the Town of Poultney, Vermont. Through investigation, it was determined that Jason Seiple, willfully caused serious bodily injury to a family or household member. Seiple was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Seiple was subsequently issued a citation and transported to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility where he was held without bail.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: March 13, 2025, at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.