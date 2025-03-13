PHILIPPINES, March 13 - Press Release

March 13, 2025 Cayetano calls for national prayer amid political crossroads Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday called on Filipinos to pray for the country as it faces what he described as a "major crossroads," emphasizing the need for faith, unity, and trust in the nation's institutions. Cayetano made the call in a Facebook Live session on March 11, 2025 where he stressed the importance of seeking God's guidance amid ongoing political and legal developments, particularly those involving former President Rodrigo Duterte. "Please pray for the country, y'ung crossroads natin. Napaka-importante na y'ung ating system of laws ay gumana at ma-accord sa lahat ang judicial process," he said. The senator emphasized that his appeal is not about politics or legal debates but about recognizing the unseen factors at play in the country's current situation. "This is not political and not also legal. They have their lawyers. Ang gusto ko lang sabihin sa inyo ay mayroong unseen world, y'ung kingdom of God," he said. "We always have to think ano ang purpose ni Lord, ano ang plano ni Lord," he added. Cayetano also called for prayers for Duterte's health and safety, acknowledging the personal toll on the former president's family, especially his partner Honeylet Avanceña. "I have to join my brother, former President Duterte, and pray for his health, pray for strength, pray for his safety," he said. Despite the uncertainties, the senator assured the public that he remains committed to his work in the Senate, particularly in monitoring national issues through committees such as the Blue Ribbon Committee. "We have to get involved but we have to pray. Walang conflict in praying and discerning kung ano'ng tama na dapat gawin," he said. Cayetano urged the nation to trust in God's plan and remain steadfast in faith. "Prayer moves mountains. Praying together as a nation will move mountains and lead us to real transformation," he said. Cayetano, nanawagan ng pambansang panalangin sa gitna ng kaguluhan sa pulitika Nanawagan si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa mga Pilipino nitong Martes na ipanalangin ang bansa sa gitna ng tinawag niyang "major crossroads." Sa kanyang Facebook Live session nitong March 11, 2025, binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang kahalagahan ng paggabay ng Diyos sa kasalukuyang mga usaping pampulitika, partikular na ang mga isyung may kinalaman kay dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. "Please pray for the country, y'ung crossroads natin. Napaka-importante na y'ung ating system of laws ay gumana at ma-accord sa lahat ang judicial process," wika niya. Nilinaw ng senador na hindi pulitika o legalidad ang sentro ng kanyang panawagan kundi ang mas malalim na aspeto ng kasalukuyang sitwasyon ng bansa. "This is not political and not also legal. They have their lawyers. Ang gusto ko lang sabihin sa inyo ay mayroong unseen world, y'ung kingdom of God," wika niya. "We always have to think ano ang purpose ni Lord, ano ang plano ni Lord," dagdag niya. Nanawagan din ang senador ng panalangin para sa kalusugan at kaligtasan ni Duterte, gayundin sa kanyang pamilya, lalo na sa kanyang asawa na si Honeylet Avanceña. "I have to join my brother, former President Duterte, and pray for his health, pray for strength, pray for his safety," wika niya. Sa kabila ng mga hamon, tiniyak ni Cayetano na patuloy siyang magtatrabaho sa Senado, lalo na sa pagmomonitor ng mahahalagang pambansang usapin sa pamamagitan ng mga komite tulad ng Blue Ribbon Committee. "We have to get involved but we have to pray. Walang conflict in praying and discerning kung anong tama na dapat gawin," wika niya. Hinimok ng senador ang publiko na magtiwala sa plano ng Diyos at manatiling matatag sa pananampalataya. "Prayer moves mountains. Praying together as a nation will move mountains and lead us to real transformation," wika niya.

