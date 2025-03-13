PHILIPPINES, March 13 - Press Release

March 13, 2025 Cayetano calls for fair reporting, due process in Duterte's arrest Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday urged the media to report fairly and neutrally on the arrest of former President Rodrigo Duterte. At the same time, he stressed the need for the authorities to ensure due process and uphold the rule of law. Discussing the issue on his Facebook series "CIA 365 with Kuya Alan" on March 11, Cayetano called on the media to focus on objective reporting rather than injecting personal opinions into the news. "Siguro isa ring shout-out o hingi ko ay maging totally neutral din ang media. Report, hindi opinion kasi masyadong malaki ang stake sa ating bansa," he said. Duterte was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Tuesday morning following an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant related to alleged crimes against humanity during his administration's war on drugs. He was placed on Interpol's Red Notice list prior to the arrest. Cayetano acknowledged the gravity of the situation and emphasized that legal remedies must be accorded to Duterte. "Napaka-importante na y'ung ating system of laws. Lahat po ng judicial process, lahat po ng remedies under the law, ma-accord sa ating Pangulo," he said. He also expressed concern for the former president's safety, urging the public to pray for him."Personal kong dalangin and I have to join my brother, former President Duterte. Pray for his health, pray for strength, pray for his safety." The senator also called for prayers for law enforcers involved in the process, warning against any actions that could undermine public trust in law enforcement. He underscored the need for the justice system to remain impartial regardless of political affiliations. "Sa lahat ng involved sa proseso na ito, kailangan pag sinabi mo na 'Justice,' hindi tinitignan kung administration y'un o opposition, kung former president y'un o presidente," he said. Cayetano, who has been closely monitoring developments, reiterated his belief in the power of prayer in times of crossroads. "Gusto ko lang ipa-abot na in everything that's happening, we have to get involved, but we have to pray. Walang conflict in praying and discerning. Hindi lang prayers kundi i-discern natin kung ano rin ang tama na gawin," he said. "Lumalabas pa lang lahat ng facts, but we'll definitely be monitoring. We'll be praying. This is just really a big responsibility for our country," he added. Cayetano, nanawagan ng patas na ulat at due process sa kaso ni Duterte Nanawagan si Senator Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Martes sa media na tiyaking patas at walang kinikilingan ang pag-uulat tungkol sa pag-aresto kay dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Kasabay nito, iginiit niya ang kahalagahan ng due process at pagsunod sa batas. Sa kanyang Facebook series na "CIA 365 with Kuya Alan" nitong March 11, hinimok ni Cayetano ang media na iwasan ang personal na opinyon sa kanilang pagbabalita. "Siguro isa ring shout-out o hingi ko ay maging totally neutral din ang media. Report, hindi opinion kasi masyadong malaki ang stake sa ating bansa," aniya. Naaresto si Duterte sa Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 Martes ng umaga matapos maglabas ng warrant ang International Criminal Court (ICC) kaugnay ng mga alegasyon ng crimes against humanity sa kanyang giyera kontra droga. Bago nito, inilagay na siya sa Red Notice list ng Interpol. Ayon kay Cayetano, seryoso ang sitwasyon kaya't dapat tiyakin na may patas na proseso para kay Duterte. "Napaka-importante na y'ung ating system of laws. Lahat po ng judicial process, lahat po ng remedies under the law, ma-accord sa ating Pangulo," sabi niya. Nagpahayag din siya ng pag-aalala sa kaligtasan ng dating pangulo at hinikayat ang publiko na ipanalangin ito. "Personal kong dalangin and I have to join my brother, former President Duterte. Pray for his health, pray for strength, pray for his safety," sabi niya. Nanawagan din si Cayetano ng panalangin para sa mga awtoridad na may kinalaman sa proseso at binalaan ang publiko laban sa anumang hakbang na maaaring makasira sa tiwala sa law enforcement. Iginiit niya na dapat manatiling patas ang sistema ng hustisya, anuman ang posisyon sa pulitika. "Sa lahat ng involved sa proseso na ito, kailangan pag sinabi mo na 'Justice,' hindi tinitingnan kung administration y'un o opposition, kung former president y'un o presidente," aniya. Ayon pa sa senador, patuloy niyang babantayan ang mga kaganapan at naniniwala siyang mahalaga ang panalangin sa ganitong matitinding sitwasyon sa bansa. "Gusto ko lang ipa-abot na in everything that's happening, we have to get involved, but we have to pray. Walang conflict in praying and discerning. Hindi lang prayers kundi i-discern natin kung ano rin ang tama na gawin," sabi niya. "Lumalabas pa lang lahat ng facts, but we'll definitely be monitoring. We'll be praying. This is just really a big responsibility for our country," dagdag niya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.