16th Abu Dhabi Wound Care Conference: The Region’s Largest Wound Care Event

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 16th Abu Dhabi Wound Care Conference (ADWCC), the largest wound care event in the region, will take place from April 10-11, 2025, at the ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Organized in collaboration with the International Interprofessional Wound Care Group (IIWCG) and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), Abu Dhabi, and supported by the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, this prestigious conference will gather over 2,000 international and regional delegates, including leading healthcare professionals, researchers, and industry stakeholders.The event offers cutting-edge research presentations, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities, making it a prime platform for learning and business development. Sponsors and exhibitors will benefit from strategic branding, exhibition opportunities, and engagement with key decision-makers in the wound care industry.For more details and registration, visit: www.iiwcg.com/16th-adwcc

