Chihuly exhibition surpasses one million visitors exceeding all expectations

Release date: 13/03/25

The exclusive, Australian-first exhibition Chihuly in the Botanic Garden has welcomed more than one million visitors to the Adelaide Botanic Garden since opening in September 2024 well surpassing its initial minimum target of 750,000 visitors; a number which was achieved in January, just four months into the seven-month exhibition.

Ticket and gate count data shows the exhibition by one of the world’s most celebrated contemporary glass artists, Dale Chihuly, has attracted visitors from across the State, nation, and world. The captivating artwork has driven strong repeat visitation numbers, as well as attendees encouraging friends and family to attend.

The attendance milestone has been supported by South Australia’s blockbuster events calendar, driving an influx of visitors to the CBD, such as LIV Golf Adelaide, Adelaide Fringe, and Adelaide Festival.

Due to popular demand, a Sunday session was added to the Chihuly Nights calendar from January to allow more people to enjoy the artworks in dramatic night time lighting. Adelaide Botanic Garden’s new restaurant, Botanic Lodge, has further bolstered visitor numbers with the addition of dining service on Friday and Saturday nights.

The exhibition of 15 large-scale sculptures by this globally renowned contemporary artist will be on display at Adelaide Botanic Garden until 29 April 2025, giving daytime visitors the opportunity to discover the delights of the entire outdoor Chihuly collection for free through the Garden Experience, a curated two-kilometre trail of works. The exhibition also includes ticketed opportunities, such as the In Full Colour: Dale Chihuly exhibition within the Bicentennial Conservatory, in addition to Chihuly Nights.

Many survey respondents — over 39% — hailed from outside Adelaide, with visitors coming to Adelaide from regional South Australia, other states, and even overseas.

Further survey data indicated strong tourism 'feed-ins', with many visitors booking hotels to complement their visits.

The world-renowned Chihuly exhibition adds to a non-stop calendar of events in the State, including the upcoming AFL Gather Round, Tasting Australia presented by Journey Beyond, Wheelchair Rugby World Challenge, and the British & Irish Lions match.

For more information visit: www.botanicgardens.sa.gov.au/chihuly.

Quotes

Attributable to Deputy Premier, Susan Close

One million visitors have been delighted and inspired by Chihuly in the Botanic Garden.

Not only are attendees awed by the stunning artwork, they get to be out in nature, simultaneously enjoying the Garden’s extensive collection of plants.

We know that so many of these visitors will return again to the Gardens, making nature familiar and accessible to all.

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

Chihuly in the Botanic Garden has exceeded all expectations, welcoming an incredible one million people to our stunning Adelaide Botanic Garden.

What this translates to is more than a million people visiting our CBD, enjoying our bars and restaurants, and putting dollars into the pockets of our local businesses — which is exactly why we invest in Australian first and exclusive events like this Chihuly exhibition.

I encourage everyone to make the most of the remaining time of this exhibition, enjoying the world-famous artwork in every light, and being immersed in the tranquillity of our stunning Adelaide Botanic Garden.

Attributable to Michael Harvey, Director Botanic Garden and State Herbarium

We are thrilled to have seen the incredible popularity of Chihuly in the Botanic Garden, not just among Adelaideans, but also with visitors from out of town, interstate and overseas.

Reaching the milestone of one million visits to the exhibition is certainly an achievement worth celebrating — and it is a testament to the way the South Australian community has embraced the unique combination of world-class art and our beautiful botanic garden.

With events like Adelaide Fringe, WOMADelaide, and AFL Gather Round drawing more people to this great city, our garden gates are open to welcome even more visitors to enjoy this unique experience. Thank you, South Australia for this amazing result!