The Power of Her: South Australians who champion girls and women in sport recognised

South Australians who empower girls and women in sport have been celebrated at The Power of Her 2025 Recognition Awards last night, showcasing the work done to advance gender equality following International Women’s Day (IWD) at the weekend.

Individuals, clubs, and organisations have been recognised for implementing programs and initiatives which ensure girls and women can equally and actively participate in their sporting passions.

The winners were announced at the IWD ‘March Forward’ event hosted by Netball SA in partnership with the Office for Recreation, Sport and Racing.

The awards are just one part of The Power of Her, the Malinauskas Government's ongoing tribute to the legacy of the Matildas historic FIFA Women's World Cup run.

At the heart of The Power of Her is $18 million in legacy funding over three years for dedicated facilities, improvements and programs that will grow female sporting participation.

The winners are:

The Power of Her Champion of Change - Jemma Tilley

Jemma is the head coach at the Murraylands Gymnastics Academy where she led the academy’s revival during 2024 after devastating floods. Forced to close for six months, Jemma reopened in a temporary facility and adapted programs to fit the space available. A vocal advocate for gender inclusivity, Jemma has implemented many programs and policies to enact change for females. Her leadership has been a catalyst for change and she has created a lasting impact for young girls to build confidence and a lifelong love for gymnastics in the region.

The Power of Her Emerging Leader - Chloe Mackenzie (South East Women’s Cricket Association) and Andriana Petrakis (Woodville Orion Tennis Club)

Chloe created the first South East junior girls cricket group to assist in the development of girls playing cricket and provide them with the opportunity to play and train with other girls rather than in a mixed competition. Chloe will often travel over 200kms to conduct inclusive programs and engaging girls only training sessions throughout the South East making junior girls cricket more accessible and fun.

Andriana is an incredible leader, coach and player for tennis in South Australia. She has a long list of personal achievements in the sport as a player but is also heavily involved as a coach in the Tennis SA person with an intellectual impairment pathway program. She has an incredible relatability with many participants who have autism and in November was announced as a finalist in the 2025 Young South Australian of the Year Awards.

The Power of Her Outstanding Organisation - YMCA/SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre

Throughout 2024, the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre had a focus on ensuring that every woman and girl who walked through their doors felt supported, valued and empowered to achieve their goals. One of the many initiatives they implemented to achieve this was the provision of free period products with the aim of reducing the stigma around periods and the impact on sports participation.

The Power of Her Champion Local Club (Metropolitan) - Adelaide Jaguars Women’s Football Club

With over 300 players the Adelaide Jaguars Football Club provides a welcoming and inclusive environment fostering participation across all skill levels. The club prides itself on developing the person by prioritising wellbeing, mentorship and community engagement and they are committed to removing barriers for women and girls in soccer through financial assistance programs and flexible training schedules.

The Power of Her Champion Local Club (Regional) - Naracoorte & Districts Little Athletics

Through an inspiring connection to Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jessica Stenson, the club has seen a record-breaking increase in female participation through female specific program offerings including targeted skill development training, and mentorship. They have increased their female coaching representation and developed leadership pathways for older girls and created beginner-friendly programs to ease young girls into athletics.

The Power of Her Media Champion - Spacequake Sports

Though softball in South Australia is their flagship sport, Spacequake have expanded their coverage into other states and sports including netball, ice hockey, baseball, lawn bowls, basketball and more. The livestreaming of softball is internationally known and often used by female players to promote themselves to American colleges to set them on the high-performance pathway.

The Power of Her Partner Champion - The Hospital Research Foundation Group

The Hospital Research Foundation Group has been committed to the continued growth of women’s sport through their involvement with Netball SA and the Adelaide Thunderbirds over the last three years. They have focused on spreading positive health and wellbeing messages through education and influencing healthy decision making in girls from a young age, all whilst raising awareness for cancer and raising vital funds for breast cancer research.

Quotes

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

When we see women celebrated for their strength and talent, it gives us an opportunity to shift attitudes about women and the roles they can play.

A massive congratulations to these incredible South Australians who are progressing change through sport in a way that is making a difference in the lives of girls and women, and to the fabric of our community. Thank you for helping to create an equal future for girls and women and for strengthening our state through doing so.

These winners demonstrate extraordinary dedication to ensuring girls and women of all abilities can deepen their involvement in their chosen sport and experience the many benefits of being involved, and to ensuring our state is one that empowers girls and women to equally and actively participate in every aspect of life, including sport.

Attributable to Emily Bourke

We are serious about backing women and girls in sport and determined to advance a legacy of equality and inclusion.

These awards are a platform to share the stories of individuals and groups driving change and shifting attitudes while celebrating their incredible achievements.

Congratulations to all The Power of Her Award winners – keep smashing barriers, challenging stereotypes and creating environments where all women and girls feel safe and included.