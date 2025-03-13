Barossa Park complete and gearing up for Gather Round

The State Government and The Barossa Council’s landmark new Barossa Park sporting precinct has been officially completed, as event works begin to ensure it is ready to host AFL Gather Round 2025 matches.

The jointly-funded $45.7 million upgrade to the Lyndoch Oval venue was finished ahead of schedule and will be ready for community use following its debut as a key venue in this year’s footy extravaganza.

As of this week the AFL have begun to prepare the site in readiness for more than 10,000 footy fans to descend on the brand-new precinct when North Melbourne takes on the Gold Coast on Saturday April 12, followed by Richmond versus Fremantle the following day.

Residents and the broader community can also look forward to a community open day at the site post Gather Round, in early May.

Beyond AFL Gather Round, Barossa Park will be a landmark destination for the region that is much more than a sports venue, offering a multi-use precinct that will bring new events and festivals to a high-profile regional location and drive visitation to the State.

The new venue includes a multipurpose building comprising a 350-seat event space, clubrooms with commercial kitchen, multi-sport change facilities and gym, a mini-Adelaide Oval replica bar and service area to support events and the cricket club, new netball courts, a recreation green and second oval, athletics track, shelters, a new playground and family garden, more carparks and a formalised roadway.

The benefits of the development – including as a conference venue – will boost the regional economy, with potential for an additional 18,000 visitor stays in the Barossa each year.

Construction of Barossa Park has benefited the regional economy through the use of local trades to the value of approximately $4 million, with more than 97% of all works supplied by SA businesses.

More than 15,000 plants were grown at Barossa Bushgardens to green the site, where more than 450 trees will be established.

With crowds set to flock to the region during AFL Gather Round, and following recent changes to rideshare arrangements for the region’s residents and visitors, the State Government is developing ‘Bounce Around the Barossa’ - a free service for Gather Round fans wanting to experience the best of the Barossa region.

The new service will be free to use for any Gather Round ticket holder and offering a hop on, hop off service across the Barossa Region including towns such as Nuriootpa, Tanunda, Angaston and Gawler.

Fans will have the opportunity to stop and experience more than 45 local businesses and townships, experience a wine tasting, enjoy a long lunch or take in a cooking demonstration.

Further details about Bounce Around the Barossa including loops will be available in the near future.

Free public transport will also be available for Gather Round ticketholders, with extra Gawler train services operating before and after each game, connecting with a special shuttle service transporting footy fans from Gawler Railway Station to Barossa Park and back.

A City to Barossa Park bus shuttle will also operate before and after each game, along with a Barossa Park ‘n’ Ride bus shuttle running between designated stops at Angaston, Nuriootpa, Tanunda and Williamstown, and the Nuriootpa and Tanunda caravan parks.

Public transport will be free all day with a valid game day ticket.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

This landmark upgrade and new precinct will live on well beyond next month’s AFL Gather Round and I’m excited to see how it will benefit the community, and our great state, for years to come.

My government was determined to include the Barossa in the AFL Gather Round experience, and thanks to this seriously impressive development, that is now of course a reality.

I take my hat off to and thank all who were involved in delivering this amazing facility, in record time, and encourage locals and visitors alike to come and experience the magic of the Barossa region – during, before and after Gather Round 2025.

Attributable to Barossa Mayor Bim Lange

I couldn’t be prouder of what has been achieved at this site in 11 short months in partnership with the Malinauskas Government, which will be a game-changer for our community and the regional economy.

We couldn’t have scripted a better outcome for the Barossa, with two AFL games, A Festival of Footy and tens of thousands of footy fans enjoying the best the Barossa has to offer.

What’s more, after the final whistle blows, our community will be the custodians of this marquee venue, ensuring recreation, social and tourism benefits for generations to come.