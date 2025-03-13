NEBRASKA, March 13 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Encouraged by Announcement to Review WOTUS Rule

Lincoln, NE – Governor Jim Pillen says he is encouraged that a review and subsequent changes to a rule defining waters of the United States or WOTUS, will result in benefits to Nebraska farmers, ranchers, developers, businesses and landowners. Gov. Pillen was among a group of governors, who in early 2023, objected to the revised definition and sent a letter to then-President Biden calling its implementation problematic.

“We finally need clarity and consistency in this area and ultimately, alignment with the latest ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. Today’s announcement by EPA Administrator Zeldin is a step in the right direction and will eliminate the needless and over-regulation that has impeded landowners and agriculture.”

Evaluation of WOTUS was one of more than 30 actions announced today through the EPA aimed at slashing regulations and reducing costs to American taxpayers.