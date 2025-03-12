DLNR News Release – COMMISSION ON WATER RESOURCE MANAGEMENT SEEKS TO FILL VACANCIES, March 11, 2025

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

COMMISSION ON WATER RESOURCE MANAGEMENT SEEKS TO FILL VACANCIES

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 11, 2025

HONOLULU — The state Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) and its Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM) have been informed that V.R. Hinano Rodrigues has withdrawn his nomination from consideration. Mr. Rodrigues withdrawal adds a third commission vacancy to be considered by the CWRM selection committee.

Rodrigues notified the Office of the Governor that he decided to withdraw from the Loea seat for purposes of “healing with this community and our people.”

Governor Josh Green, M.D., nominated Rodrigues in October and he has been serving on CWRM in an interim capacity pending Senate confirmation, following more than two decades of dedicated service in cultural preservation and community engagement. His term was to expire June 30, 2028.

“I want to thank Hinano for stepping up to serve his community,” said Governor Green.

“At the time of his nomination, his extensive experience and understanding of Hawai‘i’s cultural and environmental landscape and his previous years of service that worked to preserve and protect our state’s natural resources, equipped him with the insights and skills necessary to navigate the complex challenges facing CWRM commissioners,” Governor Green added.

CWRM Deputy Director Ciara W.K. Kahahane also thanked Rodrigues for his work and anticipates applicants to step forward to fill his seat as well as two other upcoming vacancies on the commission for expiring terms that were posted on January 28. “The work CWRM does is culturally significant, rewarding and serves the entire state,” said Kahahane.

CWRM comprises seven members, five of whom are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the state Senate. The remaining two are the chairperson of the state Board of Land and Natural Resources, who serves as chairperson of the Water Commission, and the director of the State Department of Health. The members are unpaid and serve a limited term.

The vacancy Rodrigues’ departure creates will be posted as a public notice on the CWRM website and will specify that it is the Loea seat, which requires that a commissioner shall have substantial experience or expertise in traditional Hawaiian water resource management techniques and in traditional Hawaiian riparian usage.

Applications received by the posted deadline will be reviewed by the nominating committee, which will submit selected candidates to the Governor for consideration.

The commission has two additional vacancies for two expiring terms. Applications are due by March 31.

